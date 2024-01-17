Commissioning Engineer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for providing Facilities engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Work with Reservoir, Completions, Operations, Field commissioning superintendents and 3rd party contractors to design flowback.

Lead associated flowback HAZOP and closing out any action items resulting from the HAZOP.

Participate in the permanent facility HAZOP and be knowledgeable on the process safety in the design.

Develop the choke schedule and understand all the required reservoir limits, well design limits, and facility limits so they can be properly communicated to the flowback service company and commissioning team field staff.

Provide engineering support while wells are under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.

Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis for wells under Commissioning Team.

Communicate condition of the well to affected stakeholders.

Maximize production for wells under the ownership of the Commissioning team and support handover to Operations.

Essential Education:

BS in Mechanical/Chemical/Petroleum Engineering but will consider other degrees

PE Certification optional

Essential Experience:

Minimum 5-12 years of industry experience.

Design, commissioning, start-up, or operation of wellsite processing facilities.

Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively at various levels in the office, field, and with contractors.

Participated in HAZOPs or risk assessments.

Familiarity with API 12F tank specification

Familiarity with API 12J and 12K for production units

Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize support activities.

Ability to lead, mentor, support, and guide other engineers.

Strong analytical skills

Ability to work on multiple projects

Compensation

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $121,000 - $155,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.