The SDC Commissioning Lead (Brownfield) will support the SDC CSU Manager with safe and efficient delivery of all aspects of Brownfield Commissioning readiness, Contractor oversight, MC acceptance, pre-commissioning, commissioning and alignment /coordination with the facilities Operations teams for the SDC project integration. The Commissioning Lead will be expected to set the highest standards in HSE and quality and promote and role model the bp approach of “Who We Are”.



This role is for the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project which will build a new Normally Uninhabited Installation (NUI) to be installed in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan. The role will be based in the selected engineering contractor office, selected fabrication facility in Baku (Azerbaijan) and offshore for the brownfield hook up and commissioning.



Please note that this role is open to applications from Azerbaijan only!



We expect you to:

Demonstrate personal HSSE leadership and excellent HSE behaviours at all times, and ensure that safety expectations are communicated and maintained

Actively participate in recruitment - interviewing and selection, and building the Commissioning team in support of the CSU Manager. Ensure ethical and compliant recruitment and promote diversity and inclusion.

Oversee Contractor execution of the MC, Commissioning, and handover of the SDC Brownfield scope of work to Operations on the Brownfield facilities. This includes: SDC Power from shore, SDC Control from shore, SDA and SDB modifications/equipment replacement.

Performance management and/or oversight of contractors commissioning schedules and budgets for the define-execute stages of SDC project.

Ensure safe and compliant delivery of the bp commissioning expectations for the Execute stage.

Manage the SHMP process from Mechanical Completion through to System Handover.

Lead the integration of Commissioning and Start-Up teams and work flow through an established relationship with the selected contractor(s) and with P&O project Operations team, Brownfield Operations teams and M&S Commissioning team.

Manage vendor support requirements, budget and scheduling.

Implement the commissioning & Start Up plan, in line with overall project schedule, and agree with Contractor(s) and Construction Authority the detailed mechanical completion sub system handover dates

Provide meaningful reporting and feedback to the line management to support and improve overall project delivery.

Support the CSU Manager, representing the commissioning team in contracting strategies, contractor selection and scope of work.

Manage and incorporate lessons learned into Commissioning Practices and Guides.

Set guidelines on recruitment, ensure proficiency of all commissioning personnel.

Manage development of a commissioning assurance process that has clear performance indicators/ audits / activities and in line with P&O requirement and gain agreement with the CSU Manager and PGM.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Higher education and an extensive experience base is essential.

A high-level of communication and interpersonal skills.

Experience of effectively interfacing and working together with Design / Construction and Commissioning Contractors and Operations entities.

Experience with HSSE issues related to on-site activities and Site Safety Leadership.

Deep understanding of bp Construction & Commissioning Defined Practices for both Greenfield and Brownfield projects and the latest international standards that assure integrity of build and construction quality.

Experience with diverse work forces would be highly desirable.

Recent experience of similar Brownfield role and/or experience of working on Operational assets.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



