Commissioning Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

This role is for the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project. The Project will build a new Normally Uninhabited Installation (NUI) to be installed in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan.

Initially based in the selected engineering contractor selected fabrication facility in Baku (Azerbaijan) in the South east of England, and eventually offshore for the final offshore hook up and commissioning in Baku.

The role will work with the SDC PGM for the Commissioning phase and the SDC POM for the offshore Start Up.

Accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of all aspects of Commissioning readiness, Contractor oversight, MC acceptance, pre-commissioning, commissioning and integration with start-up on SDC. Expected to set the highest standards in HSE and quality and promote and role model the bp attitude of “Who We Are”.

Key accountabilities :

Demonstrate personal HSSE leadership and excellent HSE behaviours at all times, and ensure that safety expectations are communicated and maintained to encourage others to do the same

Recruit and build the Commissioning team. Maintaining alignment with the Unit Lead and Discipline Manager on the organisational requirements. Ensure ethical and compliant recruitment and promote diversity and inclusion (for colleagues and contractors)

Create an effective local organisation to verify resources, accounting for changes and challenges

Performance management of contractors commissioning schedules and budgets for the initial stages of SDC project.

Lead contractor execution of the commissioning of the facilities aligned

Own the teams and work flow with the selected contractor(s) and with P&O project Operations team, Brownfield Operations teams and M&S Commissioning team.

Complete the commissioning & Start Up plan, on time, with Contractor(s) and Construction Authority with detailed mechanical completion sub system handover dates

Provide meaningful reporting and feedback to support and improve project delivery

Collaborate and represent the commissioning discipline in contracting activities and scope of work

Lead and incorporate lessons learned into Commissioning Practices and Guides along with a commissioning assurance process

Deliver on the detailed pipe cleanliness and preservation process and work with Construction Manager, to ensure fully implementation at site

Lead the commissioning schedule and budget in accordance with the design intent

Manage the SHMP process from Mechanical Completion through to System Handover

Collaborate with the Operations team and Start-Up Manager on handover

Lead the integration of Commissioning and Start-Up through an established relationship with MPO.

Own the delivery of the detailed commissioning & Start Up plan, in line with overall project schedule, and agree with Construction Authority detailed mechanical completion sub system handover dates

Share meaningful reporting and feedback to support and improve project outcomes and incorporate lessons learned into Commissioning Practices and Guides

Deliver the detailed pipe cleanliness and preservation process and work with Construction Manager, to ensure fully implemented at site

What you'll bring:

Extensive work experience in onshore or offshore projects with validated project management skills

Skill at leading through complexity, executing projects in sophisticated multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments, with regional and country-specific issues and challenges.

Deep technical understanding of facility system design, equipment, installation and commissioning areas.

Deep experience of construction and commissioning of piping, mechanical systems and rotating equipment packages including knowledge of associated codes and practices.

Experience leading a multi-discipline commissioning team.

Deep understanding of BP Construction & Commissioning Defined Practices for both Greenfield and Brownfield projects and the latest international standards that assure integrity of build and construction/commissioning quality.

Delivery minded and focused approach

Experience with working complex brownfield scopes while maintaining operations alignment

A strong networker who engages others to influence and achieve outcomes

Solid understanding of finance / accounting practices for project economics, capital requirements, and AGT Business

Familiarity with BP MPcp, demonstrable history of following MPcp guidelines when executing project scopes.

Why Join our team

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Please note interviews for this position will be held in early May!

Apply now!#



Skills:

