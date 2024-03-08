Commissioning Manager

Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
This role is for the Shah Deniz Compression (SDC) project. The Project will build a new Normally Uninhabited Installation (NUI) to be installed in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan.
Initially based in the selected engineering contractor selected fabrication facility in Baku (Azerbaijan) in the South east of England, and eventually offshore for the final offshore hook up and commissioning in Baku.
The role will work with the SDC PGM for the Commissioning phase and the SDC POM for the offshore Start Up.
Accountable for the safe and efficient delivery of all aspects of Commissioning readiness, Contractor oversight, MC acceptance, pre-commissioning, commissioning and integration with start-up on SDC. Expected to set the highest standards in HSE and quality and promote and role model the bp attitude of “Who We Are”.
Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
