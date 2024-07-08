This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Project Management Group



Archaea Energy is looking for a commissioning manager to manage the safe startup of RNG plants across the US. This role is responsible for managing safe, optimal and environmentally sound commissioning activities for new Renewable Natural Gas Facilities. The candidate will interface with project stakeholders, construction team, and operations team to ensure new plant starts up and stays up. The ideal candidate will have experience operating gas plants, including compression and electrical equipment. The ability to travel to sites and coordinate with remote teams is critical. Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role.

REQUIREMENTS:

5 years industry experience in Bio gas, oil-gas-refining, chemicals, or industrial gases

3 years operational experience

Ability to network effectively across the bp organization to access relevant data and knowledge

Highly motivated and able to work as part of a diverse team without supervision

Ability to lead cross-functional teams, both internal and external contractors to deliver results

Must have excellent safety leadership skills, including understanding of risk assessments, PHAs, and permit required work

Familiarity with construction, automation, operations work types and crafts

Understanding of PSM requirements a plus

Must pass background check and drug test.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Travel to facilities all throughout the country working on a 14/14 schedule.

Maintains site control and ensure safety through final commissioning and startup.

Support the training of operational staff while performing start up of the facility.

Support the development and execution of the commissioning strategy, start-up strategy and performance acceptance criteria.

Support successful plant startup and handover from Construction team to Operations team.

Provide integration support between key contracting scopes.

Perform various QA/QC checks on commissioning activities related to electrical, mechanical, and rotating equipment.

Document and participate in plant design revisions and continuous improvement cycle.

Oversight of the development and execution of the contractors commissioning, start-up and performance testing plan to ensure quality delivery of the contractual commitments.

Maintains knowledge of the AE design process and specifications leading to construction documents.

Creates, updates and modifies a wide variety of standard operating procedures developed from hands on installation and setup of new facilities.

Works closely with all engineering disciplines as well as operations staff to fully understand each process and provide design input regarding controllability, reliability, and safety.



This position is not available for remote working



Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management



