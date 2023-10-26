Commissioning Manger

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

The Kwinana Integrated Energy Hub represents the rebirth of manufacturing at the former Kwinana oil refinery site, producing low and zero carbon energy products.

The Commissioning Manager plans, directs and oversees commissioning activities to be performed by contractors or directly by BP and integrates with Operations in support of the safe startup of new assets. Primary responsibility is ensuring all equipment, facilities and system controls are installed and fully operational to design specifications and operating in accordance with the documented operating practices and procedures.

The Opportunity

Demonstrate personal HSSE leadership and behaviours. Ensure that safety expectations are managed, communicated, and maintained.

Develop a detailed CSU execution plan, in line with overall project schedule and objectives.

Manage FEED and EPC contractors in completion of commissioning deliverables.

Verify the execution plan is in line with commissioning practices and startup philosophy.

Establish an effective CSU organization and verify resources are sufficient to deliver the commissioning execution plan. Set the commissioning staffing plan.

Provision of the necessary administrative systems and control procedures for commissioning execution and hand over, inclusive of Startup manual.

Manage development of a commissioning assurance process that has clear KPI’s / audits / activities and in line with Projects requirements.

Confirm factory acceptance testing (FAT) is being executed in accordance with programs and specifications.

Evaluation of commissioning spares and maintenance requirements to meet project specifications.

Schedule and execute Brownfield commissioning scope interfacing with operations and commissioning team.

Interface with the Operations team and Start-Up Manager on expectations for handover

Provide commissioning support to Operations during the start-up phase.

Working collaboratively with the site Construction, Quality and HSSE teams in development of Self verification and oversight plans, their execution and performance management

Builds and maintains relationships with key stakeholders (Construction, Operations, etc) to progress commissioning activities to ensure a smooth handover to Operations.

Embeds and shares commissioning learnings, networking with the community of practice and engaging with specialists when required, within area of responsibility.

About You

To be successful in the role the candidate must have:

Demonstrable commissioning experience (greater than 15 years) in delivering green and brownfield projects.

Extensive relevant experience in all stages of projects in resilient hydrocarbon projects (upstream & downstream), new energy, wind, hydrogen, bio processing or ammonia projects

Excellent English oral and written communication skills

Experience in front end planning to de-risk brownfield scope discovery and execution

Experience in performance management of contractors.

Experience working with Construction, Commissioning and Operations Control of Work.

Experience in integrating with asset Operations and managing conflicting priorities.

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety

Ability to prioritize effectively.

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness.

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example and demonstrate genuine Care for Others.

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brownfield, Brownfield, Brownfield Projects, Budget Allocation, Change control, Commissioning, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Construction Planning, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Schedules, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews {+ 6 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.