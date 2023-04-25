Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Commissioning Specialist

Commissioning Specialist

Commissioning Specialist

  • Location United States - Texas - George West
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148122BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

BPX’s Development business is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Specialist based in Karnes and Cotulla, TX. The Commissioning Specialist will work as a member of the Commissioning team. The team is comprised of Commissioning Engineers and Commissioning Superintendents that collaboratively work with the Facilities and Construction teams to commission and operate well sites to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales and will report to a Commissioning Superintendent. The Specialist will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 30 days post start-up). The Specialist will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the commissioning engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Supports and leads loop checks on well site cause and effect.
  • Sets normal operating points on pneumatic control valves and regulators.
  • Directs and manages flowback contract crews immediately after well start up and prior to handover to Operations.
  • Owns energy isolation for pipeline and facility tie-ins.
  • Captures any issues with facility through surface failures app.
  • Manages put-online schedule including pipeline purge, flowback rig up, and PSSR.
  • Understands and troubleshoots process flow through facility.
  • Follows SOPs for well site operations.
  • Develops and optimizes standard operating procedures (SOP’s) as needed.
  • Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses.
  • Facilitates handover of new wells to Operations team.
  • Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Life-Saving Rules” safety principles
Essential Education:
  • High school diploma or equivalent
Essential Experience and Qualifications:
  • Candidate should have at least 5 years of experience operating onshore facilities
  • Experience with start-up, operation, and troubleshooting of reciprocating compressors
  • Experience with oil and gas processing equipment including separators, control systems, chemical and corrosion mitigation systems, heater treaters, tanks, and flares
  • Ability to read and understand P&ID’s
  • Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000-$150,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

Apply Search all jobs at bp