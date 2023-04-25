BPX’s Development business is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Specialist based in Karnes and Cotulla, TX. The Commissioning Specialist will work as a member of the Commissioning team. The team is comprised of Commissioning Engineers and Commissioning Superintendents that collaboratively work with the Facilities and Construction teams to commission and operate well sites to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales and will report to a Commissioning Superintendent. The Specialist will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 30 days post start-up). The Specialist will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the commissioning engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.
Key Accountabilities: