Job summary

BPX’s Development business is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Specialist based in Karnes and Cotulla, TX. The Commissioning Specialist will work as a member of the Commissioning team. The team is comprised of Commissioning Engineers and Commissioning Superintendents that collaboratively work with the Facilities and Construction teams to commission and operate well sites to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales and will report to a Commissioning Superintendent. The Specialist will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 30 days post start-up). The Specialist will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the commissioning engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Supports and leads loop checks on well site cause and effect.

Sets normal operating points on pneumatic control valves and regulators.

Directs and manages flowback contract crews immediately after well start up and prior to handover to Operations.

Owns energy isolation for pipeline and facility tie-ins.

Captures any issues with facility through surface failures app.

Manages put-online schedule including pipeline purge, flowback rig up, and PSSR.

Understands and troubleshoots process flow through facility.

Follows SOPs for well site operations.

Develops and optimizes standard operating procedures (SOP’s) as needed.

Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses.

Facilitates handover of new wells to Operations team.

Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Life-Saving Rules” safety principles

High school diploma or equivalent

Candidate should have at least 5 years of experience operating onshore facilities

Experience with start-up, operation, and troubleshooting of reciprocating compressors

Experience with oil and gas processing equipment including separators, control systems, chemical and corrosion mitigation systems, heater treaters, tanks, and flares

Ability to read and understand P&ID’s

Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.





Essential Education:Essential Experience and Qualifications:We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $111,000-$150,000*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.