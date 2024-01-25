This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



We are looking for a Commissioning Specialist who will work with Site Projects team and will be responsible for day-to-day management of project commissioning/decommissioning scopes during all project phases.Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



Provide contractors and suppliers with commissioning requirements during Front End Loading (FEL), Engineering and detailed design including Operations, Commissioning and Handover procedures, manuals, and training.

Undertake the commissioning requirements defined in Category C project procedures and associated guides and templates.

Verify contractors commissioning performance against plan and have adequate and competent commissioning resources available to complete commissioning activities within defined project timeline.

Stakeholder and Interface Management for commissioning activities through to system handover, SH1.

Input of commissioning requirements into regional execution planning of CAT C projects, flow lines and TARs.

Review/verify/approve contractors commissioning work packs ensuring alignment with project design.

Drive HSE and quality compliance and manage assigned commissioning risk mitigation actions for all commissioning work.

Critical review and optimization of TAR commissioning and handover schedule.

Provide commissioning input and lessons learned for project and TAR close out reports.

Support CAT C projects with preparation and execution of eCOW documentation.

Ensure commissioning activities are undertaken in a safe and timely manner and that all activities adhere to bp Upstream Control of Work / bp Engineering Standards.

Ensure the safe energization / isolation of Energy (Mechanical / Electrical) in conformance to bp Upstream Control of Work during commissioning.

Facilitate relevant MOC post-implementation actions.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Extensive experience in Site Operations within oil and gas industry. Preference will be given to candidates with Production Operations and Instrument Control background.

Ability to work in offshore and onshore sites during commissioning activities.

Previous experience with commissioning activities, including partial of full support of commissioning phases of a project.

Relevant Technical education.

Knowledge of Azerbaijani and English languages.



Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



