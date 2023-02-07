Job summary

BPX’s Development Projects’ Team is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Superintendent based in Orla, TX. The Superintendent will work as a member of the BPX Commissioning Team, comprised of commissioning engineers, and commissioning specialist that collaboratively work with the BPX Design and Construction Team to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales. The Superintendent will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 60 days post start-up). The Superintendent will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

Oversee and manage all Flowback Specialists at well pads and contract flowback companies

Manages the relationships with BPX and Flowback Companies

Ensures communication between all parties involved in flowback operations is occurring

Directs and manages flowback specialists and contract crews immediately after well start up and prior to handover to Operations

Ensures all aspects of flowback are managed and streamline to ensure the best value is return to BPX

Ensures notifications are made internally in BPX to appropriate functions i.e. midstream, PSCM, measurement, Operations prior to start-up

Works with PSCM to ensure bid process is followed to select contractors

Works to ensure contractors are qualified through BPX D+ contractor management process with HSSE

Works with HSE to conduct SMS audit of contractors

Ensures contractor onboarding is conducted with new contractors

Is responsible for ensuring that the Flowback SOP is being followed by contractor and Flowback Specialist

Is part of the commissioning go/no -go meeting to determine whether start-up occurs

Owns energy isolation for pipeline and facility tie-ins

Captures any issues with facility through surface failures app

Manages put-online schedule including pipeline purge, flowback rig up, and PSSR

Understands process flow through facility, setpoints, and limits of the design

Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses

Facilitates handover of new wells to Permian Operations team

Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Back to Basics” safety principles

Ensures Control of Work principles of critical valve management, energy isolation, override logs are understood and followed by contractor and Flowback Specialists