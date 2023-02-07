Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Commissioning Superintendent

Commissioning Superintendent

  • Location United States - Texas - Odessa
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143849BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

BPX’s Development Projects’ Team is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Superintendent based in Orla, TX. The Superintendent will work as a member of the BPX Commissioning Team, comprised of commissioning engineers, and commissioning specialist that collaboratively work with the BPX Design and Construction Team to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales. The Superintendent will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 60 days post start-up). The Superintendent will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Oversee and manage all Flowback Specialists at well pads and contract flowback companies
  • Manages the relationships with BPX and Flowback Companies
  • Ensures communication between all parties involved in flowback operations is occurring
  • Directs and manages flowback specialists and contract crews immediately after well start up and prior to handover to Operations
  • Ensures all aspects of flowback are managed and streamline to ensure the best value is return to BPX
  • Ensures notifications are made internally in BPX to appropriate functions i.e. midstream, PSCM, measurement, Operations prior to start-up
  • Works with PSCM to ensure bid process is followed to select contractors
  • Works to ensure contractors are qualified through BPX D+ contractor management process with HSSE
  • Works with HSE to conduct SMS audit of contractors
  • Ensures contractor onboarding is conducted with new contractors
  • Is responsible for ensuring that the Flowback SOP is being followed by contractor and Flowback Specialist
  • Is part of the commissioning go/no -go meeting to determine whether start-up occurs
  • Owns energy isolation for pipeline and facility tie-ins
  • Captures any issues with facility through surface failures app
  • Manages put-online schedule including pipeline purge, flowback rig up, and PSSR
  • Understands process flow through facility, setpoints, and limits of the design
  • Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses
  • Facilitates handover of new wells to Permian Operations team
  • Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Back to Basics” safety principles
  • Ensures Control of Work principles of critical valve management, energy isolation, override logs are understood and followed by contractor and Flowback Specialists
Essential Experience:
  • Candidate should have at least 10 years of experience operating onshore facilities
  • Experience with start-up, operation, and troubleshooting of new wells
  • Experience with oil and gas processing equipment including sand and production separators, coolers, control systems, chemical, and corrosion mitigation systems, heater treaters, tanks, choke manifolds and flares
Essential Education
  • High School Diploma
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $160,000-$252,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

