BPX’s Development Projects’ Team is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Superintendent based in Orla, TX. The Superintendent will work as a member of the BPX Commissioning Team, comprised of commissioning engineers, and commissioning specialist that collaboratively work with the BPX Design and Construction Team to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales. The Superintendent will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 60 days post start-up). The Superintendent will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.
Key Accountabilities: