BPX’s Development Projects’ Team is seeking a highly motivated individual to fill the position of Commissioning Superintendent based in Shreveport, LA. The Superintendent will work as a member of the BPX Commissioning Team, comprised of commissioning engineers, and commissioning specialist that collaboratively work with the BPX Design and Construction Team to deliver the business’s new well program. This role will support start up and commissioning activities on upstream surface production facilities that handle oil, water, and gas from the wellhead through sales. The Superintendent will be involved from initial pre-commissioning of the production facility through stabilization of well flows (up to 60 days post start-up). The Superintendent will also manage flowback contractors and work directly with the facilities engineers to generate design improvements. This role will be rotational, working a 14/14 schedule.
Entity:Production & Operations
Project Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities:
Oversee and manage all Flowback Specialists at well pads and contract flowback companies
Manages the relationships with BPX and Flowback Companies
Ensures communication between all parties involved in flowback operations is occurring
Directs and manages flowback specialists and contract crews immediately after well start up and prior to handover to Operations
Ensures all aspects of flowback are managed and streamline to ensure the best value is return to BPX
Ensures notifications are made internally in BPX to appropriate functions i.e. midstream, PSCM, measurement, Operations prior to start-up
Works with PSCM to ensure bid process is followed to select contractors
Works to ensure contractors are qualified through BPX D+ contractor management process with HSSE
Works with HSE to conduct SMS audit of contractors
Ensures contractor onboarding is conducted with new contractors
Is responsible for ensuring that the Flowback SOP is being followed by contractor and Flowback Specialist
Is part of the commissioning go/no -go meeting to determine whether start-up occurs
Owns energy isolation for pipeline and facility tie-ins
Captures any issues with facility through surface failures app
Manages put-online schedule including pipeline purge, flowback rig up, and PSSR
Understands process flow through facility, setpoints, and limits of the design
Participates in design reviews and root cause failure analyses
Facilitates handover of new wells to Permian Operations team
Takes on an HSE leadership role, applying BP’s “Life Savings Rules” safety principles
Ensures Control of Work principles of critical valve management, energy isolation, override logs are understood and followed by contractor and Flowback Specialists
Essential Experience and Education:
High School Diploma
Candidate should have at least 10 years of experience operating onshore facilities
Experience with start-up, operation, and troubleshooting of new wells
Experience with oil and gas processing equipment including sand and production separators, coolers, control systems, chemical, and corrosion mitigation systems, heater treaters, tanks, choke manifolds and flares
Ability to read and understand P&ID’s
Familiarity with MOC, HAZOP, and PSSR processes
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Strong computer skills and data entry experience
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $146,000-$225,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost estimating and cost control, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
