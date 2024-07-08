This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Operations Group



Summary

Located in Houston, TX, Conifer Systems has been in business for over 15 years and is seeing unprecedented growth. We contribute our success to our long-term employees, and an environment that promotes teamwork, collaboration, and professional development.

As Commissioning Technician, you will represent Conifer Systems and be responsible for pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintaining, and providing training for industrial combustion and environmental equipment including thermal oxidizers, flares, catalytic oxidizers, scrubbers, bag houses, skids and other equipment or systems and associated controls. Experience in Burner Management Systems (BMS) & in Fired Equipment is a requirement for this position.

This position will be servicing equipment in North America. +/- 75% Travel may be required.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Pre-commission and commission industrial pollution control systems.

Perform pre-commissioning checks and inspections to ensure that equipment and systems are properly installed and meet design specifications.

Conduct functional tests on equipment to confirm operation and performance.

Identify, troubleshoot, and correct deficiencies found during commissioning.

Keep detailed records of commissioning activities. Provide daily reports to the manager.

Set combustion curves, collect operational data for engineering review.

Advanced knowledge of Burner Management Control systems.

Ability to properly use multimeter, signal generator, manometer, megohmmeter and other analytical measurement tools.

Read and follow Engineering drawings, wiring diagrams, piping schematics, logic diagrams and perform simple engineering calculations.

Work closely with sub-system/auxiliary equipment vendors/SME for commissioning procedures and documentation.

Follow and interpret specific operating procedures and sequences for OEM equipment and their sub-systems.

Supports a philosophy of zero accidents by following all applicable safety procedures maintaining equipment to operate in the safest way possible.

Startup, troubleshooting, inspection, and repair of open flare/enclosed combustion devices.

Testing of combustion equipment such as process burners, thermal oxidizers, and flares

Startup, troubleshooting, inspection, and repair production equipment.

Analyze electrical schematics and drawings to repair/maintain equipment.

Adhere to company policies, procedures, and rules.

Maintains a positive, team-oriented attitude.

Installs, troubleshoots, and maintains burner management systems in a field environment.

Assists Field Service crews with equipment repairs and maintenance as needed.

Completes all safety documentation to ensure the job is completed in a safe manner.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong technical, organizational, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills.

Work closely with Process and R&D engineers.

Daily use of computers and HMI systems.

Perform facility preventative maintenance and routine inspections.

Ability to work independently without supervision.

Any other duty, responsibility or task as assigned by the Manager.

Willingness to work in extreme weather conditions.

Job Specific Competencies

Safety (displays strong commitment to safety and completes safety training)

Productivity (completes work in a timely manner)

Quality (gets the job done correctly)

Initiative (completes work with minimum supervision and seeks new and better methods to do the job)

Dependability (shows up to work and responds promptly to all call outs)

Attendance (employee’s record for being at work regularly and on time)

Communication (effectively communicates with team members and management)

Teamwork (works effectively with team, management, and customers)

Customer focus (consistently focuses on the customer)

Ethics, Integrity and Character (treats people honestly and with respect)

Physical Job Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. Other functions may be assigned as business conditions change.

Physical Requirements: Must be willing to travel +/- 75%. Must be able to drive and work in inclement weather conditions for extended periods. Must be able to fly and otherwise travel domestically and internationally. Must be able to work with the team in developing improved work processes for the department. Be able to work in extreme weather conditions. Ability to lift objects weighing up to 75 pounds.

Skills, Experience Required

5 or more years of work experience in mechanical maintenance, instrumentation and electrical maintenance, or measurement

3 years’ experience in start-up and commissioning of industrial equipment.

NEC and NFPA knowledge.

Pipe fitting and related experience/knowledge.

Experience in Burner Management Systems (BMS) & in Fired Equipment

Able to troubleshoot, inspect and repair open flare/enclosed combustion devices.

Capable of finalizing the equipment layout with consideration of design requirements, safety, and accessibility.

Able to analyze electrical schematics and drawings to repair/maintain equipment.

Capable of inspecting equipment and finding deficiencies based on desire operation.

Computer skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office application package and ERP and MRP database-driven software.

PLC & HMI knowledge.

Electrical or instrumentation skills.

Must pass drug screen and background check.



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



