Commodities Credit Manager

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
Grade G
Job Summary:
Job Description:
The Commodities Credit Advisor is a senior member of the global team, responsible for supporting all activity within an assigned portfolio of Trading and Shipping’s (T&S) Refining, Products and Low Carbon business. The role holder must balance achieving an appropriate risk/reward return with the facilitation of business. Highly structured facilities (Prepayments, RBL Junior Loans, Project Finance, etc.) are in-scope, alongside more standard trading (spot or term transactions) for crude, refined products, biofuels. The role holder will partner closely with other Front office, Structured Trade Finance, and other professionals in support of regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making.
Establish credit limits and trading tenor limits for counterparties that fall within formally delegated authority working to proactively facilitate commercial growth but in a prudent manner with appropriate awareness of associated risks and rewards and of T&S’s credit risk appetite
Master the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty’s liquidity and capital structure
Understand and use of contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures, market instruments, and risk mitigation (discounting, insurance) or similar protections to unlock value and achieve value adding transaction outcomes
Advise on the credit risks associated with large and/or long-term complex transactions, working alongside Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal, and other functions including advising on cost of credit
Maintain credit limits and related data within T&S’s credit systems in an accurate and timely fashion – monitor ongoing compliance and raising any concerns.
Negotiate key contractual terms relating to credit – working with Legal, Contracts and the counterparties to implement and update as required.
For distressed counterparties, lead recovery efforts, which may include working closely with the counterparty, its lenders and its other trade creditors, along with Front Office and Legal
Develop constructive internal and external relationships which enable the open and timely flow of information and interventions
Demonstrate a balanced, but opportunistic approach, with control accountabilities always coming first but with an ongoing eye for circumstances which may present commercial origination openings for T&S as well
Mentor junior team members
Bachelor's degree required
At least eight years of experience in a credit risk management or transaction management related function in a financial institution, commodity trader or similar
Experience covering multiple industry sectors
Strong analytical and financial skills – including working with financial models and fluency with financial derivatives (and associated documentation ISDA/CSA)
Familiarity with complex, longer-term RBL, asset-based lending, project finance, structured commodity trade finance (Prepayments, etc.) and emerging markets
Innovative approach which embraces the opportunity to add value by devising new approaches or solutions to overcome business hurdles without sacrificing prudent risk controls
Excellent interpersonal skills, able to engage effectively as part of the team, absorbing new areas quickly and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under high-paced work environment
A commitment to excellence.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.