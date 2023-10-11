Commodities Credit Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Commodities Credit Advisor is a senior member of the global team, responsible for supporting all activity within an assigned portfolio of Trading and Shipping’s (T&S) Refining, Products and Low Carbon business. The role holder must balance achieving an appropriate risk/reward return with the facilitation of business. Highly structured facilities (Prepayments, RBL Junior Loans, Project Finance, etc.) are in-scope, alongside more standard trading (spot or term transactions) for crude, refined products, biofuels. The role holder will partner closely with other Front office, Structured Trade Finance, and other professionals in support of regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making.

Establish credit limits and trading tenor limits for counterparties that fall within formally delegated authority working to proactively facilitate commercial growth but in a prudent manner with appropriate awareness of associated risks and rewards and of T&S’s credit risk appetite

Master the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty’s liquidity and capital structure

Understand and use of contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures, market instruments, and risk mitigation (discounting, insurance) or similar protections to unlock value and achieve value adding transaction outcomes

Advise on the credit risks associated with large and/or long-term complex transactions, working alongside Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal, and other functions including advising on cost of credit

Maintain credit limits and related data within T&S’s credit systems in an accurate and timely fashion – monitor ongoing compliance and raising any concerns.

Negotiate key contractual terms relating to credit – working with Legal, Contracts and the counterparties to implement and update as required.

For distressed counterparties, lead recovery efforts, which may include working closely with the counterparty, its lenders and its other trade creditors, along with Front Office and Legal

Develop constructive internal and external relationships which enable the open and timely flow of information and interventions

Demonstrate a balanced, but opportunistic approach, with control accountabilities always coming first but with an ongoing eye for circumstances which may present commercial origination openings for T&S as well

Mentor junior team members

Bachelor's degree required

At least eight years of experience in a credit risk management or transaction management related function in a financial institution, commodity trader or similar

Experience covering multiple industry sectors

Strong analytical and financial skills – including working with financial models and fluency with financial derivatives (and associated documentation ISDA/CSA)

Familiarity with complex, longer-term RBL, asset-based lending, project finance, structured commodity trade finance (Prepayments, etc.) and emerging markets

Innovative approach which embraces the opportunity to add value by devising new approaches or solutions to overcome business hurdles without sacrificing prudent risk controls

Excellent interpersonal skills, able to engage effectively as part of the team, absorbing new areas quickly and comfortable working autonomously, sometimes under high-paced work environment

A commitment to excellence.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



