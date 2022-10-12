Job summary

Responsible for providing elemental contracts management support, assisting the team to provide contractual expertise to ensure that BP has appropriate and robust contracts in place, executing responsibilities for contracts in support of projects and assuring compliance with laws and regulations, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

About the Role



The Commodity Analyst reports to the Development Category Manager and will office with our team in Denver, Colorado.



The successful candidate will hold the following accountabilities:

Monitor daily activity for drilling and completions activity with the completions engineers to understand demand forecast for commodities (sand, chemicals, drilling fluids)

Communicate and work with wellsite personnel to verify sand chemical deliveries are consistent and timely basis

Communicate and work with sand and chemical vendors (transload, last mile logistics, warehouses, and mines) to establish delivery schedule and demand daily

Communicate risks to transportation and logistics to management and anticipate supply disruptions proactively

Reconcile documentation from commodity pickups at various facilities to commodity utilization on location and well allocation to field tickets on a weekly basis for invoicing accuracy

Monitor local and global commodity indices to determine potential budget impacts both up and down

Monitor macro-economic news to monitor for any global supply chain risks related to commodities

Build should cost models for end chemicals based on feedstock, warehousing, and logistics costs

Reconcile documentation from OCTG (casing) deliveries to invoices to well activity in OpenWells

Work through other projects as assigned

Essential Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain, Finance, Economics, or equivalent Business degree or commiserate experience in lieu of a bachelor’s degree

Highly proficient or advanced skills in Microsoft Excel and Power BI (or other data visualization tool)

Experience with SAP and OpenInvoice, preferred

Minimum 3-year work experience

Desirable Experience

Communicate and coordinate across a broad spectrum of technical and non-technical work groups

Strong team-working skills and ability to effectively influence and build alignment with individuals and within multi-disciplinary teams

Able to understand and analyze complex issues, in a fast-paced environment, identify alternatives and select an appropriate course of action to achieve desired outcome.

Interpret and analyze data with the ability to draw out information and insights

Interpret complex contracts and apply principles to ongoing activities

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills. Communicates with clarity and integrity and understands the need for constant and consistent dialog and integration among different stakeholders.

Why join us



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Salary Range -

$88,992 - $144,818