Responsible for providing elemental contracts management support, assisting the team to provide contractual expertise to ensure that BP has appropriate and robust contracts in place, executing responsibilities for contracts in support of projects and assuring compliance with laws and regulations, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.
About the Role
The Commodity Analyst reports to the Development Category Manager and will office with our team in Denver, Colorado.
The successful candidate will hold the following accountabilities: