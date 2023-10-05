Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Are you currently trading commodities or a trader in a front office commercial role?

We are looking for a Commodity Execution Trader to join our Trading & Shipping (T&S) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market.

Within T&S, you will be part of our Refining and Products Trading team (RPT). We are a deeply experienced team of marketers, traders, logistics staff and analysts, offering a global perspective with local expertise to help identify and lead through changing market dynamics.

Our refined products trading business is organized by key product lines:

Global crude - trades all the different crude oil grades

Global distillates - trades both distillates (jet, kerosene, gasoil, diesel and distillate components) and residuals, including residual fuels and refinery feeds, namely mainly HSFO (high sulphur Fuel Oil), LSFO (low sulphur fuel oil), atmospheric residuals and VGO (vacuum gasoil)

The global lights team that trades LPG, naphtha and the numerous gasoline grades and components

We have traders in London, Singapore and Chicago with representatives in regional offices around the world.

This position is based in our London office and will be primarily focused on crude markets responsible for managing flows of exchange traded activity. The trader will be responsible for flows of exchange traded activity. They will work in collaboration with the trading bench to optimize the execution of trades across various paper instruments. They will build an understanding of underlying pricing exposures to effectively hedge the trading portfolio while remaining in compliance with all internal and external (exchange) regulations. The role offers immediate exposure to trading across the global team.

You will be empowered and accountable to:

Execute and manage flow, on behalf of, and in partnership with, the trading bench across exchange traded (CME/Nymex, ICE, etc) commodity paper instruments

Run trade lifecycle of exchange activity, including confirmation and allocation of trades

Work across business support teams to ensure trades are executed in a safe and compliant manner, adhering to all exchange and regulatory controls

Remain up to date on developments in exchange traded business, including the latest technology and regulation changes

Champion our "Code of Conduct" and model our "Values & Behaviours"

About you

Essential experience for success in the role will include:

2+ years of direct sales/execution experience for exchange traded (CME/Nymex, ICE, etc) commodity instruments

Direct experience managing flow in an exchange regulated environment

Exposure to sophisticated and dynamic trading environments

Experience in leading counterparty and customer relationships

Other desirable criteria:

Experience with Trading Technologies and Bloomberg

Demonstrated ability to build networks & influence others

Curious and creative nature with a comfort and bias for action in a changing environment

Strong analytical skills, commercial mindset and attention to detail

Exposure to working in global teams with a strong intercultural awareness



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commodity Trading, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Influencing, Market Knowledge, Problem Solving, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



