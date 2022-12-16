Job summary

About the role

The Commodity Risk Analyst – Refining Products & Low Carbon Americas is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. This position reports to the Commodity Risk Lead for a specific commodity’s aspects of control. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, with a focus on working capital and cash.

This role will be based out of our Chicago, IL office.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify/raise and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

Analyze cash allocation strategies, Researches, and investigates un-reconciled cash. Liaise with front and back-office stakeholders to ensure accurate cash forecasting and reporting.

Collaborate closely with finance, risk and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

Maintain and review deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Accurately validate, monitor and manage ancillaries and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

About you

Ideal candidates will have a bachelor’s degree about 3-5 years of finance, risk or other proven experience. You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and have the ability to drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team. Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role. You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs. Possessing programming skills and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.