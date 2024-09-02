This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



Trading and Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

The role of Commodity Risk Analyst is a key analytical and control position within the T&S Finance and Risk organization. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of value-added reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position requires a deep understanding of the activities within Commodity Risk in order to meet the team’s core accountability of delivering independent market risk analytics, risk mitigation strategies, independent exposure and P&L, working capital and cash forecast, and analytics to support business insights.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and leverage an understanding of RPTAP supply and trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals.

Responsible for independent, timely, globally aligned and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure and performance data via operational oversight of daily and monthly accountabilities of the team.

Supporting and production of market risk analytics (eg. MVaR, Stress Test, Liquidity Test, Concentration Risk, sensitivities and scenario analysis, backtesting).

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Support the validation of integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for the Group Accounts and financial disclosures.

Independent understanding to identify/escalate and mitigate financial, operational & reputation risk related to trading book positions and exposures.

Forecasting, allocation and optimization of working capital to ensure book remains within limits while embedding rigour and challenge.

Interpret existing T&S commodity risk policies and ensuring their correct application in RPTAP as well as providing inputs into the definition of new policies and procedures.

Drive continuous improvements through change in ways of working, digitalization and automation projects.



Requirements

A strong academic record including a university degree in finance, IT, computing, systems, data analysis or equivalent experience.

A good understanding of the principles of market risk measurment and quantitative finance and how these can be applied to create robust controls in a trading business. Experience in commodities risk management and/or familiarity with energy markets would be considered favourably.

Effective at working and influencing as part of formal teams, informal networks and as an individual contributor.

Strong understanding of key controls used to mitigate risks

Strong analytical skills with ability to grasp and communicate complex trading transactions into their economic effects

Able to articulate how individual books perform in a holistric manner with the respect to P/L generated versus the level of risk taking commensurate with their trading strategies

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate effectively with stakeholders and peers

Advanced proficiency in MS Excel.

Attention to detail and ability to perform in a deadline oriented environment.

Professional qualifications in financial analysis, risk management or equivalent areas. (Good to have)

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.