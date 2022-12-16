Commodity Risk Lead

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for supporting leaders through delivery of value-added analysis, research and reporting to provide business understanding and control, including provision of market risk models and analytics and ensuring regulatory compliance in order to support the team's core accountability of delivering independent daily exposures, profit and loss (P&L) reporting and analysis of trading activities.

Location – London, Canary Wharf 3 days, home working 2 days.



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world!



In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader.



Commodity Risk is a key control position within the Trading & Shipping organization. As Bio Senior Commodity Risk Analyst you will be accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office for a specific set of trading activity, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership.



KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Independently analyze and report trading book exposures and performance drivers.

Validate integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts.

Develop a deep understanding of the business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals and use to identify and mitigate potential risks

Support the forecasting, allocation and optimization of working capital.

Support new business and product development via effective due diligence, challenge and business partnering.

Champion innovation and help deliver continuous improvement initiatives.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelors Degree (any subject), or equivalent experience.

Experience in Product control and/or Market Risk within a trading environment.

Understanding of energy trading markets and instruments.

Experience in Bio Energy Market, physical and ticket trading.

You should be a standout colleague, with attention to detail and ability to work within a very delivery-oriented environment.

Ability to understand and communicate sophisticated analysis and ability to deploy a variety of communication styles with influence according to the situation.

Knowledge of the front to back Deal Life cycle, the role of Product Control\\Risk through this cycle and the applications employed.

Bring a new way to problem solving, technology and analytics.

DESIRABLE CRITERIA

Evidence of self-development through professional study.

Technical ability in programming languages, preferably Python, Excel VBA & Matlab.

Experience in process reengineering and use of new technologies.

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.