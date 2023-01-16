Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading and Shipping Team and advance your career as

Commodity Risk Lead

Commodity Risk Lead is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.

In this role You will:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify/raise and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

Ensure timely validation of new business to ensure that new business deals are accurately represented in the system.

Validation and analysis of prices and curves and resolve any issue with bench analyst on a timely basis.

Ensure market data integrity with reference to price series and forward curves, pricing calendars and expiry tables in the systems

Ensure accurate delivery of independent exchange-related activities, analysis of exchange trades with a lens of risks involved and accurate forecast of cash required for exchange trading

Collaborate closely with finance, risk and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

Validate deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Accurately validate, monitor and manage ancillaries and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

What You will need to be successful:

Master or bachelor’s in finance

Ideal candidates will have a degree with at least 7 - 10 years of finance, risk or other proven experience.

You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and can drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team.

Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role.

You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs.

Possessing programming skills and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance,medical package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.:Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.:Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested