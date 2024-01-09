Site traffic information and cookies

Commodity Risk Lead (Projects & CI)

  • Location Hungary - Budapest
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ073415
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!


Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading & Shipping function and advance your career as a

Commodity Risk Lead (Projects & CI)

The Projects and Continuous Improvement Lead  is a strategic support position within the Commodity Risk function and bp’s Trading and Shipping Finance. You will work with cross functional teams to develop solutions that drive continuous improvement and innovation across our commodity risk management teams. Areas of focus include interfaces with trading and supply benches, exposure and P&L reporting, and analytics to support business insights, including working capital and cash.


In this role You will:

  • Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, valuable added, and automated management information.
  • Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be leveraged by our commodity risk teams.
  • Identification, development, and/or implementation of tools, templates, and accelerators for ensuring timely validation of deal blotters and business summaries from the front office, price curves, deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.
  • Support regional and global process standardization initiatives. Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for CI development.
  •  Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.


What You will need to be successful:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience
  • Middle office/ risk management experience is strongly preferred
  • You should be proficient in digital tools/languages such as PowerBI, Microsoft Office, VBA, Python, SQL, Power Automate, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Systems.


At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested


bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!


