Commodity Risk Lead (Projects & CI)



The Projects and Continuous Improvement Lead is a strategic support position within the Commodity Risk function and bp’s Trading and Shipping Finance. You will work with cross functional teams to develop solutions that drive continuous improvement and innovation across our commodity risk management teams. Areas of focus include interfaces with trading and supply benches, exposure and P&L reporting, and analytics to support business insights, including working capital and cash.



In this role You will:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, valuable added, and automated management information.

Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be leveraged by our commodity risk teams.

Identification, development, and/or implementation of tools, templates, and accelerators for ensuring timely validation of deal blotters and business summaries from the front office, price curves, deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives. Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for CI development.

Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.



What You will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience

Middle office/ risk management experience is strongly preferred

You should be proficient in digital tools/languages such as PowerBI, Microsoft Office, VBA, Python, SQL, Power Automate, SharePoint, Trading & Risk Systems.



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!