Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading and Shipping Team and advance your career as a Commodity Risk Lead.

Commodity Risk Lead is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.

This role will be based out of the Chicago, IL office.

In this role You will:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, and automated management information.

Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

Ensure timely validation of new business to ensure that new business deals are accurately represented in the system.

Validation and analysis of prices and curves and resolve any issue with bench analyst on a timely basis.

Ensure market data integrity with reference to price series and forward curves, pricing calendars and expiry tables in the systems

Ensure accurate delivery of independent exchange-related activities, analysis of exchange trades with a lens of risks involved and accurate forecast of cash required for exchange trading

Collaborate closely with finance, risk, and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

Validate deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Accurately validate, monitor, and manage ancillaries and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Ensure appropriate application of T&S Commodity Risk Policy. In particular, you will have responsibility for the application of T&S’s Market Risk, Commodity Risk and Delegation of Authority Policy.

Support any ad hoc reporting requirements

Lead and develop a team of analysts and provide day-to-day support and guidance

Help drive process and operational transformation while maintaining a strong focus on control

What You will need to be successful:

Master or bachelor’s degree in Finance

Ideal candidates will have a degree with at least 10-15 years of finance, risk or other proven experience.

You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and can drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team.

Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role.

You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs.

Possessing programming skills and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial.

This role is a people manager role with accountability for developing a high performing team.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

