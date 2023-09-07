This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Trading & Supply is BP's face to the traded markets for BP in oil, gas, power, chemicals and finance. T&S’s role is to enhance Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and information technology skills underpinned by a world class finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which creates value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of BP. The role of Commodity Risk Lead is a key analytical and control position within the Commodity Risk and T&S Finance organization, in the Global Oil Trading business. The position is accountable to the Commodity Risk Manager for a specific commodity’s aspect of control, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This includes being the primary interface for the trading and supply benches, coordinating the daily activities of the Commodity Risk Analysts in order to meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure, VAR utilisation and P&L, providing analytics to support business insight while keeping a view of working capital and cash utilization.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for independent, timely, globally aligned and accurate valuations of trading book position, exposure and performance data via operational oversight of day to day accountabilities of the team.

Lead the delivery of daily and monthly control processes

Deliver further analysis to facilitate trading execution, management reporting, market and credit risk management, and keep focus on compliance to strengthen the control environment.

Support the validation of integrity of management information provided to Financial Accounts for the Group Accounts and financial disclosures.

Independent understanding to identify/escalate and mitigate financial, operational & reputation risk related to trading book positions and exposures.

Single point of contact on any working capital related issues. Forecasting, allocation and optimization of working capital to ensure book remains within limits while embedding rigour and challenge.

Provide support for entering/exiting new instruments/markets & growth/contraction of existing business via effective due diligence. This includes deal valuation, consideration of working capital and cash impacts, and identifying/ mitigating financial or operational risks associated with new activity.

Lead the delivery of daily reporting of Value-At-Risk (VAR) for the Refining and Products Trading (RPT) business segment

Participate in projects relating to Value-At-Risk (VAR) for the Refining and Products Trading (RPT) business segment. Lead junior team member to support development of tactical solutions and User-Acceptance-Testing (UAT) for long term system automation alongside regional and global Market Risk teams

As the key interface between Market Risk and other affiliated or support teams (e.g. Market Risk Application Support; Valuation Team etc) to ensure a smooth VaR reporting process and work together with those teams to resolve any technical issues affecting data accuracy and process flow

Support the implementation of any Operating Standards and Control Processes in relevant region. Hold relationship with relevant Traders and Operational Leadership.

Demonstrate leadership competencies, able to lead initiatives, influence and participates in decisions and collaborate effectively across both regional and global teams.

Essential criteria & qualifications:

Bachelors Degree (any discipline)

Business experience in financial accounting and/or control within a trading environment Good knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments

Strong understanding of key controls used to mitigate risks

Strong analytical skills with ability to grasp and communicate complex trading transactions into their economic effects

Knowledge of Market Risk fundamentals

Attention to detail and ability to multitask and work effectively within a deadline orientated environment

Ability to deploy a variety of communication styles according to the situation and communicate effectively with stakeholders and peers

Knowledge of the front to back Deal Life cycle, the role of Product Control through this cycle and the applications employed

Strong desire to develop leadership capability and team player with an eagerness to learn and teach. Supporting the development of the broader team across Commodity Risk

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Formally recognized Accounting qualification (ACA, CPA etc), MBA, FRM or CFA Understanding of Market and Credit Risk functions

Experience of New Activity Integration and Project Management

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.