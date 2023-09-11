Commodity Risk Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

Commodity Risk Analyst is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.

Finance



Finance Group



Key Accountabilities

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify/raise and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

Ensure timely validation of new business to ensure that new business deals are accurately represented in the system.

Validation and analysis of prices and curves and resolve any issue with bench analyst on a timely basis.

Ensure market data integrity with reference to price series and forward curves, pricing calendars and expiry tables in the systems

Ensure accurate delivery of independent exchange-related activities, analysis of exchange trades with a lens of risks involved and accurate forecast of cash required for exchange trading

Collaborate closely with finance, risk and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

Validate deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Accurately validate, monitor and manage ancillaries and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Essential Education & Experience

Master or bachelor’s in finance

Ideal candidates will have a degree with at least 7 - 10 years of finance, risk or other proven experience.

You will be proficient at identifying basic risk mitigation strategies and can drive commercial focus, analyze exposures and be a strategic member of our finance team.

Being knowledgeable about the external environment in which the business operates and being able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix is crucial to this role.

You should be able to analyze operational risk exposure and advise risk mitigation programs.

Possessing programming skills and understanding energy trading markets and instruments would be highly beneficial.

Desirable Criteria

Proven track record in commercial, analytical roles & process improvement skills

Ability to work with cross functional team members and influence and articulate to business and other stakeholders

Ability to work calmly under pressure and adopt the agile way of work

Strong communication skills

Previous experience in product control or risk management environment or Trading is highly desirable



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commodity Risk, Commodity Risk Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Financial Risk Assessment, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Problem Solving, Risk Management Process, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge, Trading risk controls



