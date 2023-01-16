Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Trading and Shipping Team and advance your career as a

Commodity Risk Manager



Commodity Risk Manager is a key strategic control position within the Commodity Risk function and bp's Trading and Shipping Finance. The role holder serves as the primary interface for trading and supply benches, while managing the daily activities that meet the team’s core responsibility of delivering independent daily exposure and P&L, and provides analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash.



In this role You will:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, value added, and automated management information.

Responsible for bringing transparency to deal structures and explaining financial impacts in operational terms.

Independent understanding of trading strategies to identify/escalate and mitigate financial, operational & reputational risk related to new or existing activities.

Ensure timely validation of new business to ensure that new business deals are accurately represented in the system.

Validation and analysis of prices and curves and resolve any issue with bench analyst on a timely basis.

Ensure market data integrity with reference to price series and forward curves,pricing calendars and expiry tables in the systems

Ensure accurate delivery of independent exchange-related activities, analysis of exchange trades with a lens of risks involved and accurate forecast of cash required for exchange trading

Collaborate closely with finance, risk, and front office teams to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.

Validate deal level MTM, exposure and P&L.

Accurately validate, monitor, and manage ancillaries and related P&L daily including troubleshooting and resolving any related issues.

Actively engage with global teams, ensuring proper handoffs between regions.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Ensure appropriate application of T&S Commodity Risk Policy. In particular, he/she will have responsibility for the application of T&S’s Market Risk, Commodity Risk and Delegation of Authority Policy.

Support any ad hoc reporting requirements

Lead a team of analyst and provide day-to-day support and guidance

Help drive process and operational transformation while maintaining a strong focus on control