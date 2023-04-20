Commodity Risk (Product Control) Senior Analyst - Power

Job summary
About the role
This role sits within bp’s Trading & Shipping (T&S) which is an integrated best-in-class trading organization. The role of Commodity Risk Analyst is a key analytical and control position within the T&S Finance and Risk organization. This role is accountable for providing deep business understanding and control through the delivery of valuable reporting and analysis. This role holds the primary interface into the trading front office, balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. The team’s core accountabilities include: delivering independent market risk analytics, risk mitigation strategies, independent exposure and P&L, working capital and cash forecast, and analytics to support business insights.
Key Accountabilities
Position Requirements
- Maintain and review MTM, exposure, and P&L. Daily and Monthly maintenance and validation of curves.
- Facilitate and coordinate effective and consistent compliance and controls, both internally and externally, while ensuring financial integrity.
- Develop positive relationships with functions in New York City and Houston.
- Collaborate closely with front office to resolve any discrepancies on counterparty, pricing, volume and MTM intent.
- Participate and support accounting in month end close process.
- Develop a deep understanding of bp’s Power trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals.
- Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into T&S's business activities in order to influence business decision making, commercial growth and strengthen the control environment.
- Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.
Why join us
- Bachelor’s Degree and 3+ years of proven experience, preferably in a power trading environment.
- Understanding of complex transactions such as load deals, energy asset management, power retail and renewable energy credits.
- Understanding of front to end transaction lifecycle.
- Promotes teamwork and is eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the commodity team and across other trading benches.
- Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.
- Experience in the area of Product Control/Middle Office in a trading environment would be beneficial.
At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.How much do we pay?
$95,000.00 - $177,000.00 USD Annual. *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits