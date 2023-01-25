Commodity Risk/Product Control Regional Lead – Power

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Commodity Risk Group is a key middle-office, risk, and financial controls function accountable for ensuring that trading and origination activities are conducted within a robust control framework. The Commodity Risk Analyst will play a key role collaborating with trading, marketing & origination, scheduling, structuring, and support functions for the Power bench. It requires balancing independence with a business enabling partnership. This position is accountable for delivering/overseeing market risk insight and analysis, P&L reporting, month end close process and providing analytics to support business insight, including working capital and cash while implementing the T&S Operating Standards & Control Processes. The position reports to the Power Commodity Risk Manager.

Work hand in hand with commercial personnel and various functions in North America & London to support business growth, new commercial activities, and bench initiatives

Develop a deep understanding of GPTA’s Power trading business, exposures, strategies and market fundamentals

Deliver reporting and analytics that provide insight into T&S’s business activities in order to support business decision making and to strengthen the control environment

Provide constructive challenge to trading activity to ensure it is compliant and aligned to intended trading strategy.

Work with Quants & Structuring in reviewing deals and model implementations

Lead and manage IT and operational improvement projects

Develop understanding of modelling complex power activities and valuation models utilized for risk reporting.

Have a clear understanding of market risk and trading activity impacts on VaR, Credit, and Working Capital.

5+ years of experience in a physical and financial power trading environment, particularly in power.

Understanding of complex power transactions such as load deals, tolling, heat rate call options (HRCOs), revenue puts, and energy asset management agreements, power retail and renewable energy credits.

Strong analytical, quantitative, and data management skills.

Reporting/analytics capability including proficiency in Excel/VBA.

Modeling experience for deal valuation and risk analytics.

Great teammate and eager to learn and teach in partnership with other team members within the commodity team and across other trading benches.

Able to grasp and communicate complex models and trading transactions in accessible terms for non-technical audience, while highlighting the key economic effects.

Self-motivated with the intellectual ability and curiosity to read, interpret, and maintain current knowledge of relevant trading and market fundamentals.

Ability to multi-task independently in a dynamic and changing business environment, within the global structure and under tight deadlines.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (verbal and written).

Attention to detail and ability to work within a very deadline orientated environment.

MBA or other financial certification including CFA, FRM, CPA.

Experience in the area of Product Control/Market Risk & Structuring

Essential Education: Bachelor's Degree in Finance, Accounting, Engineering, or other Quantitative field.

Desirable Criteria:
MBA or other financial certification including CFA, FRM, CPA.
Experience in the area of Product Control/Market Risk & Structuring

Why join bp: At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

