We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Commodity Trading Business Analyst

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Be familiar with Commodity Trading and will work for bp’s Refined Products and Trading division, within Trading and Shipping, to create and enhance products to provide efficiency and enable growth to our business

Organize and execute workshops and one-on-one communications with key domain stakeholders, documenting and sharing results to ensure outcomes are aligned and agreed across functions

Create, update and maintain a viable backlog of activities and deliverables with story point estimates, ensuring transparency of what workload is in-progress (ie. burnup charts), what is next in queue (backlog creation, refinement & prioritization sessions) and what has been successfully delivered

Work as part of evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Enterprise Technology Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through the application of specialist skills

Ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy

Create and maintain system information and architecture diagrams

Thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience

What You will need to be successful:

Experience of Business Analysis and requirements gathering

Good analytical skills - Ability to solve complicated problems and absorbing large amounts of detailed information while looking at the bigger picture

Superb Interpersonal skills – Delivering a message effectively and concisely at all levels, on both a technical and a business level. Have excellent written and verbal interpersonal skills. Able to handle conflicting ideas and demands to provide clarity

Self-motivated and self-starting – Working with little supervision and picking up new or unfamiliar concepts quickly. Be confident and demonstrate good judgment. Able to work in a demanding development environment

Be a part of the team– identify standard methodologies, build knowledge transfer artifacts, and perform knowledge transfer. An excellent teammate, with the ability to influence others to achieve success

Ability to deal with complexity and ambiguity

Working with business users to elaborate requirements, design and implement efficient solutions

Working with a hybrid team of delivery resources (internal & external); utilising agile/scrum methodology where relevant

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and stakeholders up to senior executive level

Experience working in commodity trading markets, ideally alongside front office, physical operations or middle office business teams is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

