Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Commodity Trading Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) Trading and Shipping (“T&S”) team supporting the Refining and products trading Americas (“RPTA”) business. As we reimagine BP this role will be instrumental in executing the compliance framework by ensuring the surveillance program is robust, delivering training on compliance topics in an innovative way and participating in trading, marketing and orgination strategies by providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures.

The purpose of the team is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp Code of Conduct, Global Trading Guidelines and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with Group Ethics & Compliance strategy.

Job Responsibilities:

Identify, assess and monitor ethics & compliance risks and requirements applicable to the trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and other enabling functions, establishing compliance as an enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of questions or incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within a technical or professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Job Requirements:

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience.

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading

A background in oil products and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

Preferred Skills:

Knowledge of, or experience in the regulatory arena, with particular emphasis on compliance, control or legal matters

Exposure and knowledge of the regulatory change is advantageous

Demonstrated knowledge of exchange and/or CFTC regulatory required reporting

Creating and managing compliance information & performance reporting showing integrity, courage and sound judgement about ethics and compliance

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay (Base)? $123,000-229,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.