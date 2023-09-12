Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Trading & Shipping team and advance your career as a



Commodity & Valuations Delivery Lead

The Commodity Risk & Valuations Delivery Lead is a key control position within the Commodity Risk function and Trading and Shipping (T&S) Finance. The role includes working across global Commodity Risk Teams to ensure aligned compliance with main T&S Finance policies and support of key controls related to Independent Price Valuations. This control is crucial for ensuring BP’s mark to market curves are in line with externally available data and our exposure is being valued fairly in external financial reporting.

In this role You will:

Responsible for the creation and delivery of high quality, insightful, valuable, and automated Management Information.

Identify/evaluate/recommend and implement digital applications/tools/solutions that can be leveraged by our commodity risk teams.

Support regional and global process standardization initiatives.

Work collaboratively with Global Finance and Risk team to follow standards and best practices for Continuous Improvement development.

Work with cross functional teams (i.e., front, middle, back office, information technology, operational excellence & transformation) to deliver continuous improvement and innovation initiatives.

Find opportunities to apply technology and tools to enable business process efficiency.

What You will need to be successful:

5+ years in risk management, product control, or similar area

Strong technology capabilities including data visualization (Power BI/Tableau), data management (SQL/PLSQL) and understanding of programming languages (VBA, python) is preferred.

Good knowledge and understanding of energy trading markets and instruments - Knowledgeable about external environment in which the business operates and able to assess and challenge its impact on the business risk matrix.

.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Collaboration, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Problem Solving, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.