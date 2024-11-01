This role is not eligible for relocation

Are you an ambitious, passionate retail marketer seeking a change?

At bp, we’re gearing up for the future!

Based at Docklands (Melbourne), this is a 12 month fixed term contract position.

The Comms and Campaigns Specialist is a member of bp’s Asia Pacific marketing team; specifically, within the brand and communications team and the primary purpose of this role is to deliver brand and marketing work to support the growth and development of our convenience offer as part of our retail business transformation program across Australia.

You will work closely with partners across the wider AsPac marketing team, convenience (M&C) team, community partners (McGrath, Ozharvest) and the wider organisation.

What you can expect in the role:

Contribute to building a successful marketing plan for bp’s convenience business – supporting the topline growth initiatives, total site proposition and reimagine retail streams of work

Deliver high quality brand and marketing activity that delivers to our business and marketing KPI’s

Support activity spanning from top funnel brand building through to local tactical sales activation working with the wider marketing and business teams to implement

Help craft ongoing offer development linked to strategy - backed by customer, commercial and competitor insights

Champion retail standard process, interprets emerging trends into relevant actions and review competitor activities to ensure relevance

Build and maintain strong relationships with internal stakeholders in M&C and agency partners

Robust budget management, executing strong commercial management of activities

What we would like to see you bring:

Proven commercial experience in brand, marketing or creative agency roles ideally in a matrixed organisation

Strong creative and aesthetic eye for campaign and communication development

Self-motivated with strong project management skills and ability to manage multiple projects concurrently with strong attention to detail

Insight-led, customer focused approach – understanding of research methodologies for consumer insight, and tracking, brand positioning, etc.

Strong teammate who engages constructively and collaboratively with business stakeholders and external agency partners

Prior experience in understanding and delivering a variety of aligned content and distribution channels to optimise the successful development and implementation of marketing messages

Degree of equivalent qualification in Business or Marketing discipline

Community partnership, agency management, and/or sponsorship execution experience is helpful

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



