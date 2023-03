Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the development and implementation of effective communications plans, drafting and proof-reading a variety of communications and collaborating with team members to deliver the annual communications plan.

Join our team and advance your career as:

Communications Coordinator

(Omani National only)

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Plan and execute integrated communications campaigns.

Plan and ensure execution of bp Oman’s internal communication’s plan.

Lead on Arabic communications and translation.

Develop and contribute to company’s literature and other forms of communication.

Active channel’s content creation and management.

Support in crisis communications and preparedness.

Support a few business partners by advising on and developing communications aligned with their objectives and CE&A communications policy and strategy.

Manage bp Oman photography and videography archives.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Omani National Only

Bachelor’s degree in communications, media, translation, or English language.

0-2 years of related experience.

2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 academic year graduates are eligible to apply with minimum GPA of 3.0

High level of spoken and written English and Arabic.

Excellent translation skills.

Good business writing.

Good understanding of the energy industry.

Good understanding of digital communications.

