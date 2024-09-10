Communication & external affair intern

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About the role:



Supporting delivery of C&EA internal and external activities by building strong relationships with key stakeholders to promote and protect bp’s reputation, share bp’s purpose, net zero ambition and aim, and help to help Oman get to net zero.



Key Responsibilities:



Support the the delivery of bp Oman’s stakeholder engagement plan, reviewing reputational risks, and conduct research.

Support delivery of SI initiatives: developing reports and managing documentation.

Support Head of C&EA Oman, Kuwait, Qatar in administrative work.



Essential Experience and Education:



Omani national.

Bachelors degree in business administration, international relations, or communication or public relation.

Minimum GPA of 3.0

Open for 2022,2023,2024 graduates.

Excellent Arabic & English writing skills.

Good awareness of media and social media trends.

Good critical thinking skills.

Good reporting and data management skills.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.