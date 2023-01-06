Trading and Shipping (T&S) is responsible for buying, selling and moving energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions across the world, and is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses.
As part of the Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) team, the Communications Advisor for our T&S business will help the team reach their objectives through the effective use of external and internal communications campaigns, partner engagement and crisis response support.
This role partners with T&S internal and external collaborators to support the development of creative and compelling messaging and communications products for announcements, executive thought leadership, and other T&S achievements. The position has a global reach and will play an important role in supporting how we talk about creating customer value in a global energy market, inspiring our employees and customers, and the role trading & shipping plays in accelerating bp’s transition to a lower carbon economy.