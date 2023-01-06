Job summary

Trading and Shipping (T&S) is responsible for buying, selling and moving energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions across the world, and is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses.



As part of the Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) team, the Communications Advisor for our T&S business will help the team reach their objectives through the effective use of external and internal communications campaigns, partner engagement and crisis response support.



This role partners with T&S internal and external collaborators to support the development of creative and compelling messaging and communications products for announcements, executive thought leadership, and other T&S achievements. The position has a global reach and will play an important role in supporting how we talk about creating customer value in a global energy market, inspiring our employees and customers, and the role trading & shipping plays in accelerating bp’s transition to a lower carbon economy.

What you will do:

Help develop and deliver a robust external communications strategy to drive message development, pitch and announcement strategies in-line with bp’s policies and positions and brand standards.

Write and edit external communications such as press releases, talking points, speeches and social media posts in service of T&S business objectives.

Advise the T&S organization on speaking engagements and external events.

Measure the effectiveness of T&S communications activities, using insights and best practice to drive improvement.

Work closely with the regional and central C&EA teams to optimize communications efforts – working across teams and ensuring a consistent and integrated approach across all audiences.

Play a role in crisis management and emergency response during operational and reputation events.

Assist in the development of internal publications such as newsletters, Yammer announcements, intranet updates, video and graphics development, and other related assignments.

What you will need: