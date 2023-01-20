Communications Advisor

Job summary

We are looking for someone to tell bp's transformation story in India through digital channels including social media, the website and employee advocacy. You will take ownership of these channels - championing best practice, maintaining a high standard of content and evolving the platforms. By working with teams across the country and world, you'll create content that is compelling, follows brand guidelines and balanced across bp's strategic messages.



Join us and help us achieve our goals by:

Using a deep understanding of country and global priorities to create a drumbeat of content which tells bp's story across multiple channels including LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, an external website and employee profiles

Being data led and analyzing the success of the channels, driving improvements where you see opportunities through regular reporting -staying aware of the external environment and adjusting communications to take advantage of opportunities or reduce risk to bp's reputation

Preparing for and responding effectively to unforeseen events and challenges

Producing and commissioning creative and compelling assets (graphics, videos, etc.) for use across digital platforms

Driving agile aways of working within the team

Key Accountabiliites:

Execute social media strategy by creating and posting high quality content that aligns global messaging with local contextualization.

Respond to comments and direct messages on social media, sometimes working with internal stakeholders, in a timely manner and with appropriate tone of voice. Escalating any issues internally as required.

Take responsibility for social media crisis preparedness for the channels. This includes maintaining a community management message bank, contact sheet and attending global training.

Use social media monitoring tools to track competitors and influencers.

Stay up to date with the latest trends, advancements across the channels and audience preferences, reflecting learnings in the work you do on the channels.

Advise and support two senior leaders to build authentic social media profiles as key representatives of bp.

Delivering great content to bp's employee advocacy tool for colleagues to use on their own social media profiles.

Key point of contact for the country, responsible for working with third party agencies including Sprinklr and Navitas to ensure digital channels are technically sound and continuously improve.

Keeping the India website fresh by regularly updating content and ensuring site quality.

Taking a hands-on approach to developing assets for the digital channels including website graphics, social posts, email templates, etc.

Working with the team at Castrol to ensure overall alignment of messaging, manage issues and provide support as required.

Set clear objectives, regularly report on performance, and use insights for continuous improvement.

An advanced degree in social/digital is a must from MICA or a MICA equivalent institution.

You should have experience in managing social media for a business as well as using a content management system (CMS) for web.

Demonstrable experience in digital communications and working with Microsoft Office 365 applications, particularly Teams. Also, basic to intermediate experience of using photo, video and graphic design editing software.

We'll need to see strong publishing instincts, editorial skills -with an ability to take long form material and turn it into something thumb stopping – and real commitment to producing high-quality work.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with an ability to tell emotive stories and deliver succinct strategic messages. High degree of literacy and an excellent command of written English.

You are a go-getter, who can manage multiple priorities and deliver to business needs with maturity and judgement.

Excellent interpersonal skills with an inclusive style.

Keen networker, able to work with cross business / functional teams.

A good sense of humour is necessary, as is your willingness to work the occasional evening or weekend.

You aspire to grow and develop your career further within bp.

Your broad experience and expertise is what will bring you success in this role: