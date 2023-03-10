As Communications Advisor, you will play a key role in shaping our approach to communications in the region from planning and operations to delivery. This is a dynamic and varied role, working with multiple internal and external stakeholders with a broad scope of activities across the spectrum of C&EA.
You'll be a natural collaborator who can proactively liaise with your C&EA colleagues, relevant business leaders and C&EA team globally as needed to develop and deliver strategic communications plans for specific projects or announcements, ensuring all messaging and activities are in support of the overall regional business and C&EA strategy.
You will also perform the role of business partner with key entities and business units including supporting entity leaders. The Advisor has a strong understanding of digital media and channels, working closely with the clients you’re tagged to and their leaders, with a focus on delivery.
This role also works with external agencies to develop compelling digital content that achieves results with target audiences for internal and external audiences, and in support of ongoing regional campaign activity.
This role also requires flexibility to work across other C&EA activities depending on priorities and demand at any given time.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES