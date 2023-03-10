Job summary

This role is part of the Australian communications team within the broader ANZ C&EA organisation.



As Communications Advisor, you will play a key role in shaping our approach to communications in the region from planning and operations to delivery. This is a dynamic and varied role, working with multiple internal and external stakeholders with a broad scope of activities across the spectrum of C&EA.



You'll be a natural collaborator who can proactively liaise with your C&EA colleagues, relevant business leaders and C&EA team globally as needed to develop and deliver strategic communications plans for specific projects or announcements, ensuring all messaging and activities are in support of the overall regional business and C&EA strategy.



You will also perform the role of business partner with key entities and business units including supporting entity leaders. The Advisor has a strong understanding of digital media and channels, working closely with the clients you’re tagged to and their leaders, with a focus on delivery.



This role also works with external agencies to develop compelling digital content that achieves results with target audiences for internal and external audiences, and in support of ongoing regional campaign activity.



This role also requires flexibility to work across other C&EA activities depending on priorities and demand at any given time.





KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Work with C&EA colleagues across the region (including policy) to maintain bp's reputation in Australia by showcasing our strategy in action, supporting issues management and crisis response and engaging with external stakeholders to foster a favourable environment for our transforming business.

Lead integrated end-to-end communications strategies and plans in support of assigned business partner clients. This includes, but is not limited to, preparing messaging, developing a range of collateral including social copy, tiles and infographics, supporting conferences and speaking engagements, and being the SME for all related communications content.

Work closely with Communications and C&EA team and in particular, the External Communications Manager and Communications Manager, on pitching story ideas and identifying emerging issues.

Help build and execute the ANZ campaign as it relates to your portfolio and help drive the employee advocacy program.

Identifying and flag emerging external issues relevant to the business and create appropriate mitigation plans.

Understand the policy and advocacy settings and media landscape as they relate your portfolio and help distil into messaging as needed.

In the event of a crisis, develop collateral including maps, graphics and any other associated digital collateral and participate as part of the crisis response team, as directed.

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, Politics, Journalism, Commerce, Public Relations, or a related discipline.

8-10 years’ experience in a related role.

Extensive experience as a communications specialist – either senior in-house or agency.

Proven track record of executing communication plans resulting in successful business outcomes.

Demonstrated experience in reputation management of a large matrixed organisation.

Extensive communications campaign planning knowledge and experience, including project management and change communications.

Strong digital media communications and storytelling skills with a focus on message development.

Demonstrated experience in preparing infographics, reels, social media copy and visuals.

Accomplished and persuasive communicator with highly developed written and interpersonal skills.

Possess a ‘can do’ attitude when faced with challenging situations.

Be an advocate for best practice and be a sound counsellor for the business.

Ability to distil technical or complex information simply, effectively and creatively.

Technical Capabilities: