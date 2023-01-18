Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Communications Advisor, Hydrogen

Communications Advisor, Hydrogen

Communications Advisor, Hydrogen

  • Location United Kingdom - North East - Teesside, United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144538BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As part of the UK C&A team, you will work closely with bp's hydrogen business to positively influence and build broad societal support for our Teesside development projects. This role uses best practice techniques to develop and deliver high impact and integrated communications campaigns across multiple channels, to key stakeholders.

You will work very closely with the UK hydrogen business development team, press office, Government relations, social performance and hydrogen regulatory affairs teams. You will also be able to engage specialist expertise including consultants, to resolve issues in a timely manner.

What you will do:

  • Support the delivery of the Teesside advocacy and engagement plans - with a focus on stakeholder management and social media strategy.
  • Develop positive relationships and serve as a trusted communications adviser to leaders, colleagues and partners.
  • Develop and manage the project social media strategy, including crafting copy for social media channels.
  • Create compelling content, including talking points, website content, employee engagement material, media statements and presentations.
  • Build employee engagement through communications activities.
  • Measure the impact of communications, and provide insights that drive confidence.
  • Manage project-level events, conferences and speaking engagements.

What you will need:

  • Broad reputation management and communications experience in a dynamic, high profile organisation or industry.
  • A strong understanding of digital communications, excellent proof-reading skills and proven ability to craft clear, concise copy.
  • Exceptional written and verbal communication skills and an ability to convey complex information in smart, creative formats to effect real change.
  • Proactive, curious and courageous, willingness to experiment, learn and continuously adapt.
  • Able to prioritise and respond to dynamic situations
  • Experience of the renewable energy industry and / or providing corporate affairs support in complex organisations. Confidence handling media enquiries and developing media strategies

