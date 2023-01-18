Communications Advisor, Hydrogen

As part of the UK C&A team, you will work closely with bp's hydrogen business to positively influence and build broad societal support for our Teesside development projects. This role uses best practice techniques to develop and deliver high impact and integrated communications campaigns across multiple channels, to key stakeholders.
You will work very closely with the UK hydrogen business development team, press office, Government relations, social performance and hydrogen regulatory affairs teams. You will also be able to engage specialist expertise including consultants, to resolve issues in a timely manner.