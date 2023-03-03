Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Communications Advisor, Offshore Wind

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145832BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

*This is a hybrid role that offers a blend of home and office working. The office work will be primarily based in Sunbury, although there is some flexibility to work from our London offices, particularly after you are established in the position.*

*Please ensure that you provide a covering letter when uploading your resume via our application portal.*

This role is part of the UK region communications team within the C&EA organisation.

Supporting the offshore wind communications manager, you'll work closely with bp's wind business to positively influence and build broad societal support for our offshore wind development projects in the UK.

Your main focus will be to help shape our offshore wind story in the UK and bring it to life. However, you'll need to be flexible and work across other UK activities depending on priorities and demand at any given time.

This role uses best practice techniques to develop and deliver high impact and integrated communications campaigns across multiple channels and will include: stakeholder management, narrative and message development, media announcements, social media content, events and conferences and industry initiatives. You'll also work on issues management and internal communications too.

You'll work very closely with the UK wind business, joint venture partners, press office, government relations, social performance and stakeholder teams to support business objectives. You'll also be able to engage partners and third parties, including consultants, to deliver communications and resolve issues in a timely manner.

What you will deliver:

  • Developing an understanding of the UK offshore wind business objectives so that communication support is focused on achieving the highest strategic impact for the business and UK region.
  • Supporting the delivery of the UK offshore wind advocacy and engagement plans with a focus on external and internal communications.
  • Building positive relationships and serve as a trusted communications adviser to leaders, colleagues and partners.
  • Creating and maintaining approved communication materials, including talking points, and proof points.
  • Embracing 'smart brevity' to drive purposeful writing, gaining necessary approvals from subject matter experts.
  • Creating compelling content, including social media and website content such as videos and imagery, employee engagement material, media statements and presentations.
  • Managing UK offshore wind events, conferences and speaking engagements.
  • Developing and managing the projects' social media strategy, including crafting copy for social media channels.
  • Supporting issues management and crisis response.
  • Measuring the impact of communications, and provide insights that drive confidence.

What you will need to be successful:

  • Broad reputation management and communications experience in a dynamic, high profile organisation or industry.
  • Experience of the energy industry is desirable and / or providing corporate affairs support in complex organisations.
  • Experience of developing and delivering high-impact communications strategies to support business objectives and enhance a company's reputation.
  • Exceptional written and verbal communication skills and an ability to convey complex information in smart, creative formats to effect real change.
  • A strong understanding of digital communications, excellent proof-reading skills and proven ability to craft clear, concise copy.
  • Experience in supporting issues management.

