Communications Advisor, Offshore Wind

Job summary

*This is a hybrid role that offers a blend of home and office working. The office work will be primarily based in Sunbury, although there is some flexibility to work from our London offices, particularly after you are established in the position.*



*Please ensure that you provide a covering letter when uploading your resume via our application portal.*



This role is part of the UK region communications team within the C&EA organisation.



Supporting the offshore wind communications manager, you'll work closely with bp's wind business to positively influence and build broad societal support for our offshore wind development projects in the UK.



Your main focus will be to help shape our offshore wind story in the UK and bring it to life. However, you'll need to be flexible and work across other UK activities depending on priorities and demand at any given time.



This role uses best practice techniques to develop and deliver high impact and integrated communications campaigns across multiple channels and will include: stakeholder management, narrative and message development, media announcements, social media content, events and conferences and industry initiatives. You'll also work on issues management and internal communications too.



You'll work very closely with the UK wind business, joint venture partners, press office, government relations, social performance and stakeholder teams to support business objectives. You'll also be able to engage partners and third parties, including consultants, to deliver communications and resolve issues in a timely manner.

What you will deliver:

Developing an understanding of the UK offshore wind business objectives so that communication support is focused on achieving the highest strategic impact for the business and UK region.

Supporting the delivery of the UK offshore wind advocacy and engagement plans with a focus on external and internal communications.

Building positive relationships and serve as a trusted communications adviser to leaders, colleagues and partners.

Creating and maintaining approved communication materials, including talking points, and proof points.

Embracing 'smart brevity' to drive purposeful writing, gaining necessary approvals from subject matter experts.

Creating compelling content, including social media and website content such as videos and imagery, employee engagement material, media statements and presentations.

Managing UK offshore wind events, conferences and speaking engagements.

Developing and managing the projects' social media strategy, including crafting copy for social media channels.

Supporting issues management and crisis response.

Measuring the impact of communications, and provide insights that drive confidence.

What you will need to be successful: