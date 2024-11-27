Site traffic information and cookies

Communications Advisor

  • Location IN: Pune - BP Business Solutions
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ087497
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products


Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group


Job Description:

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise! 

The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

Summary:

The Communications Advisor is responsible for developing/crafting/posting content for internal and external communications, assisting Communications team with employee engagement and philanthropic activities and providing support for internal and external events. This individual should be creative with the ability to build engaging graphics and flyers, deadline driven and able to prioritise multiple projects/tasks at one time.  We are looking for a go-getter who can work collaboratively with the US-based Communications team to keep things on track!

Duties and Responsibilities:

Content Owner/Distributor: Coordinates the Communications Department Content Calendar, ensuring the Communications team is aware of happening/events within the Fleet Mobility business to ensure accurate planning and execution of initiatives.

Is responsible for creation and posting of Communications content on internal and external platforms:

  • OneTA Intranet (SharePoint): Serves as primary contact/developer of content

  • Weekly newsletter (DotDigital): Serves as primary owner/creator of weekly newsletter

  • Posts on ta-petro website newsroom page and LinkedIn.

Assists other departments with OneTA content, ensuring timeliness and accuracy

Employee Engagement: Develops promotional content including flyers for employee engagement events. (Using software including Canva and Photoshop)

Assist Communications Manager with producing Town Halls, including crafting talking points and presentations

Education & Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in communications, journalism and social media preferred

  • Familiarity with SharePoint, PhotoShop, Teams Live Events and Canva

  • Highly proficient with Microsoft Office Suite, MS Excel, Word and PowerPoint

  • Results-oriented with a high attention to detail, ability to multi-task and meet deadlines

  • Excellent writing, editing and proofreading skills required, as well as the journalistic ability to source stories from team members and guests

  • Strong relationship-building skills required to work with all levels of team members

  • Familiarity with information technology, especially digital and video means of communication. 


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital Communications, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Photoshop Rendering, Presenting, SharePoint Branding {+ 3 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

