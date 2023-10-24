Communications Advisor, Strategic & Events

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

This is an exciting time to join the Mauritania & Senegal (M&S) business, the entity delivering the innovative, multi-billion dollar investment Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project - a world class LNG project situated on the maritime border of Mauritania & Senegal.The Communications Advisor will support the M&S Business in crafting and driving strategic communication campaigns that support business priorities and deliver audience-specific approaches across multiple countries to increase understanding, engagement, and enhance bp’s reputation.Working closely with the Communication and External Affairs (C&EA) team along with in-country C&EA colleagues to ensure communications are strategically focused and align in-country activity with priorities and engagement at a Group level.As a Subject Matter Expert on communications, the post holder will provide advice to the Mauritania and Senegal C&EA team, support the regional business team, and advise senior members of the region on communication and public affairs opportunities.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Work closely with the Communications Manager to create and deliver a strategic regional Communications Plan which is measurable and aligned with segment, region and country-level priorities

Handle international and regional messaging documents, with input from relevant parts of the business and C&EA team, ensuring we have up-to-date positions on business, environmental and social and other issues for all collaborators

Responsible for end to end management of strategic external events (including energy industry events, reputational opportunities, and international opportunities with embassies, business chambers etc) working closely as the need arises with in country teams, admin support and vendors to agreed budget and schedule, while maximising the opportunity to strategically push group and region priorities and influence collaborators.

Support executives on speaking engagements, developing briefing packs, speeches, talking points, and presentational materials

Own relationships with all UK-based vendors and suppliers, to deliver high level content on budget and to agreed time frames.

Work closely with the Communications Manager to develop, track and regularly review the regional Communications and Public Affairs issues and risk matrix.

Use insights, measurement and best practice to drive continuous improvement and inform communication strategy and decisions.

Provide crisis communications support as the need arises for the Region and ensure capability to deliver an effective communications response in the event of a major incident.

Key Requirements:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to present information in a clear and compelling manner to a variety of audiences and cultures.

A successful track record designing and implementing effective communication plans which align with business strategy using a number of tools and channels.

Demonstrated ability to influence and collaborate with external and internal stakeholders across multiple teams, levels, cultures and geographies, across organisational boundaries.

Successful management of multiple projects concurrently in a carefully budgeted and dynamic environment.

Demonstrate flexibility, trust and skills in delivering communications and engagements around critical issues.

Excellent planning and organisation skills.

University degree or equivalent experience preferably in a relevant field such as Communications, Journalism, Public Relations.

