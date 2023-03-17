Communications Advisor for People & Culture, Comms & External Affairs

Job summary

bp is focused on reinventing the company, anchored in a simple culture frame of ‘Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.’ Our people are key to delivering the transformation, and the people & culture (P&C) team is committing that wherever employees are in their career journey, P&C will help them belong to a great community, perform at their best, grow their skills and focus on their wellbeing.



As a member of the Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team, you will support P&C in crafting and delivering an impactful story that instils pride and engages employees, connects with our communities and showcases the bp culture externally.



Specifically, in this role, you will support the culture and engagement communications director in developing and implementing an external story, leveraging all available channels to amplify the story of bp’s reinvention and the role of our employees in driving the company’s business transformation. You will liaise closely with members of the C&EA team, including the press office, the communications executive engagement team and the social media team while also working with P&C colleagues.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop and manage an external communications plan for the people & culture team, including creating a strategy for the P&C executive vice president. The individual should work the plan and messages closely with colleagues across the immediate team, as well as across the broader C&EA and P&C teams.

Measure the effectiveness of campaigns and activities. Report on what techniques and approaches had the highest engagement and develop and adjust plans and recommendations accordingly.

Work under tight deadlines to prepare accurate, timely communications for appropriate audiences.

Serve as a member of the P&C communications & external affairs team, supporting other projects and team members, as needed.