Communications Advisor for People & Culture, Comms & External Affairs

Communications Advisor for People &amp; Culture, Comms &amp; External Affairs

  • Location Mexico - Flexible, Trinidad and Tobago - Flexible, United Kingdom - South East - London, United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145965BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is focused on reinventing the company, anchored in a simple culture frame of ‘Live our purpose, Play to win and Care for others.’ Our people are key to delivering the transformation, and the people & culture (P&C) team is committing that wherever employees are in their career journey, P&C will help them belong to a great community, perform at their best, grow their skills and focus on their wellbeing.

As a member of the Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team, you will support P&C in crafting and delivering an impactful story that instils pride and engages employees, connects with our communities and showcases the bp culture externally.

Specifically, in this role, you will support the culture and engagement communications director in developing and implementing an external story, leveraging all available channels to amplify the story of bp’s reinvention and the role of our employees in driving the company’s business transformation. You will liaise closely with members of the C&EA team, including the press office, the communications executive engagement team and the social media team while also working with P&C colleagues.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop and manage an external communications plan for the people & culture team, including creating a strategy for the P&C executive vice president. The individual should work the plan and messages closely with colleagues across the immediate team, as well as across the broader C&EA and P&C teams.
  • Measure the effectiveness of campaigns and activities. Report on what techniques and approaches had the highest engagement and develop and adjust plans and recommendations accordingly.
  • Work under tight deadlines to prepare accurate, timely communications for appropriate audiences.
  • Serve as a member of the P&C communications & external affairs team, supporting other projects and team members, as needed.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and deliver a strategy to amplify the activities, programs and initiatives that are transforming the company, focused on supporting external communications for engagement and culture
  • Develop an executive plan for the team
  • Monitor and review metrics to identify successes and make corresponding recommendations to continuously improve communications, adjusting plans as appropriate.
  • Maintain strong relationships with leaders and colleagues in P&C and C&EA, particularly with the press office, social media and executive engagement teams and business-facing colleagues across communications.
  • Identify opportunities internally to amplify speaking engagements and media presence.
  • Stays up to date with key topics, publications and awards in the people & culture space.
  • Complies with safety and ethics rules and processes, follows procedures, and models our 'Who We Are' values.

About You:

  • Demonstrable communications experience, developing and implementing communications plans, with superior writing skills and strong attention to detail
  • Experience and knowledge of managing multiple projects with pressing deadlines
  • Experience developing social media and press plans and managing implementation
  • Excellent communication skills with a good level of negotiation and influence.

