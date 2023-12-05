Communications Coordinator, G&LCE India

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for developing and implementing an effective and measurable communications and engagement annual plan, aligned with the overall country/regional business objectives, developing appropriate messaging for all target audiences.



Job Description:

Communications & external affairs (C&EA) exists to enhance bp’s reputation and create value for its businesses. We seek to win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, communicating our purpose and our progress, campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies. In India, C&EA provides strategic oversight to all bp businesses entities operating in the country currently or having future interests. It constitutes of a 13-member team deployed across communications, advocacy and social sustainability.

The Communications coordinator reports into the Communications Manager – G&LCE, who in turns reports to the Head-Communications, India. Peers include the communications coordinator for C&P, Pune.

The role requires a close and strategic working relationship with the businesses and functions in India since to achieve our aims, we must reinvent bp, becoming increasingly agile and bring digital to the heart of our business.

Purpose of role:The core purpose of the role is to:

1: Support the communications agenda for the G&LCE business in India

2. Develop and implement agile and digital platforms for bp India

3. Ensure consistent adoption and betterment of all social and digital initiatives.

The role may require the individual to engage with internal stakeholders to navigate issues and influence critical decisions in low carbon business areas in support of both bp and the country & its citizens at large.

Focus areas of work will include:

• SPA for content / technical aspects / refresh of all bp digital tools / channels

• bp India social media lead

• Inhouse graphics and digital lead

• SPA for comms measurement and impact

• SPA for driving agile measures

Key result areas will include:

Support all communication requirements for the business – internal comms, campaigns, events, leader comms, merchandise etc

Implement social media strategy to align with global messaging with local contextualization where relevant

Perform research on current benchmark trends and audience preferences

Set specific objectives and report on ROI

Generate, edit, publish and share engaging content daily for bp India social platforms (e.g. original text, photos, videos and news)

Twitter - content creation for the bp India handle; monitoring bp India and global posts for reactions/reach; monitoring the Tw handles of other big industry players and other influencers.

LinkedIn - timely putting up of posts/articles; monitoring of the account for timely responses, as required for two Tier 2 leaders in the country.

Communicate with followers, respond to queries in a timely manner and monitor responses

Produce the design and production for websites, product graphics, web logos, social media graphics, banners, email templates etc. While some projects may require directing external resources, the role is expected to be hands-on.

Accountable for content / technical aspects / refresh of all bp digital tools / channels with strong emphasis on all internet and extranet wireframe activities. SPOC for all Navitas activities

Production and management of all comms measurement and impact reports

Familiarity with and implementation of agile principles, comfortable with Microsoft 0365 offering including sway, power bi, planner, teams, Kanban and azure dev ops, Familiarity with scrum techniques.

Support comms requirements in other business teams as and when may be required as a member of One C&EA India team

5. Key challenges faced on the role (In relation to section 4 above)

Challenges will evolve around:

• Compliance with global bp policies and guidelines, adhere to SOPs and stringent comms requirements and quality standards.

• Networking with the local internal / external comms teams and business leads.

• Maintaining high standards of business ethics, following the bp Code of Conduct, maintaining a distinctive reputation for bp.

• Be able to multi-task, work within complex situations, with short time leash, last minute changes, with multiple businesses across geographies and a diverse set of people.

7. Experience & Expertise (Typical educational qualification& experience)

a. Educational background An advanced degree in social/digital is a must from MICA or a MICA equivalent institution

b. Experience (years and nature) Professional with ~5 years of relevant experience

c. Other

• Excellent understanding of social and digital space

• Go-getter, who can manage multiple priorities / deliver to business needs with maturity and judgement

• Excellent interpersonal skills, inclusive style and strong personal impact.

• Keen networker, with an ability to work with cross business / functional teams

• The incumbent should ideally have a strong potential for further growth within bp.

Experience in a communications profile will be added advantage



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.