Communications & External Affairs Advisor

bp has an ambitious strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. We are reinventing our company to reimagine energy and are building a team of strategic and creative communicators and external affairs professionals to engage our workforce and the outside world on bp’s new purpose and how we are delivering it.
As a communication & external affairs (C&EA) advisor you will play a key role as part of the wider UK communications and external affairs team, developing and delivering a broad range of communications and external affairs activities supporting our North Sea oil and gas business.
This role is particularly focused on maintaining and enhancing bp's reputation with our external partners. The role supports the North Sea team to deliver creative and effective communications across a range of channels that engage, inform and build support for bp's strategy.
Part of an agile team, this is a dynamic and varied role with lots of scope for development across the full skill-set of communications and external affairs, particularly media relations, stakeholder engagement, issues and crisis management.
Why join our team?
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Crisis Communications, Stakeholder Engagement, Writing skills
