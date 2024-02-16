Communications & External Affairs Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Description:

bp has an ambitious strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. We are reinventing our company to reimagine energy and are building a team of strategic and creative communicators and external affairs professionals to engage our workforce and the outside world on bp’s new purpose and how we are delivering it.

As a communication & external affairs (C&EA) advisor you will play a key role as part of the wider UK communications and external affairs team, developing and delivering a broad range of communications and external affairs activities supporting our North Sea oil and gas business.

This role is particularly focused on maintaining and enhancing bp's reputation with our external partners. The role supports the North Sea team to deliver creative and effective communications across a range of channels that engage, inform and build support for bp's strategy.

Part of an agile team, this is a dynamic and varied role with lots of scope for development across the full skill-set of communications and external affairs, particularly media relations, stakeholder engagement, issues and crisis management.

What you will do:

Developing and delivering communications and engagement plans in collaboration with the business and C&EA colleagues that engage, inform and gain support for bp's business goals with external stakeholders

Delivering communications that creatively showcase our North Sea business through a range of external channels, including media, social media, conferences and events

Researching and creating engaging copy, speeches, presentations, audio visual, digital and social content for a range of channels

Supporting issues management and helping to mitigate non-technical risk by taking a leading role in monitoring and managing reputational risk issues that affect bp's business

Taking a leading role in crisis management and emergency response, ensuring adequate crisis communications preparedness among the team and supporting training exercises and up-skilling

Monitoring the effectiveness of our communications through measurement and evaluation

What you will need:

Communications experience in a dynamic, high profile, complex organisation or industry

Confident analysing business information and advising senior leaders, you will be able to draw up and implement communications plans that deliver measurable results

Exceptional written and oral communication skills, with good news sense and strong media relation experience

Able to convey complex information in simple, creative formats that inform and engage audiences on a wide range of energy-related topics

Organised, proactive, with strong interpersonal skills and able to build relationships with external partners and media

Able to think strategically and plan effectively with good attention to detail, you will also be able to respond to dynamic situations and prioritise resources to deliver outcomes.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Crisis Communications, Stakeholder Engagement, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.