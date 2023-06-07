Communications & External Affairs Manager, Korea

Responsible for delivering the external affairs agenda for the region/country, using advanced experience in either managing media relations, managing social investment and sponsorship programmes, or managing local community engagement, building trust in and advocacy for the BP corporate brand, and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.
Job Family Group:Communications & External Affairs Group
In order to enhance bp’s reputation and drive value for the businesses in South Korea, this role leads communications and external affairs in country across all entities, including Gas & Low Carbon (G&LCE), Customer & Products (C&P), Trading & shipping (T&S), Regions, Corporates & Solutions (RC&S) etc.
An individual contributor, the role reports into the head of communications & external affairs (C&EA) for Eastern Asia and will work closely with the head of country and country business leads on a day-to-day basis.
Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
