Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

As part of the Communication & External Affairs (CE&A) team the Communications Manager is responsible for advancing and protecting bp’s reputation in Brazil by developing a communications strategy that helps to advocate for progress toward bp’s businesses priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

The role focuses on creating and delivering strategic communications and external affairs efforts, clearly demonstrating the link between desired business outcome, audience needs (both external and internal) and chosen activities.

Support Brazil external affairs colleagues in building and implementing advocacy strategies, based on intimate knowledge of the businesses, ensuring that bp has an aligned and consistent narrative in the country, including opportunities to support advocacy effort though media.

Will need to work in a coordinated way - building positive and strong relationships with C&EA colleagues in Brazil, across the Americas and globally. Will collaborate with business leaders to support delivery to the benefit of the country, businesses and bp strategy.

Experience working in matrix organizations and having a customer focused approach will be key.

Develop and manage third-party agencies to deliver external engagement plans and communication materials to enhance bp’s external presence.

Responsibilities include:

Understand business needs and priorities to ensure strategic communication deliverables are focused on achieving the highest impact focusing on Brazil's benefit and bp's strategy.

Develop and lead the communication strategies (including, traditional and digital communications tactics, sponsorship, and events), communication materials and proof points to illustrate alignment of bp’s strategy to business priorities – balancing audience understanding and pragmatism with innovative thinking.

Leverage understanding of audiences to anticipate issues and share insight based on ‘continuous listening’ techniques.

Develop and implement internal communication plans and local messaging to help employees understand the company’s strategy and their role in delivering it in Brazil. Include organizing internal events and ongoing online and offline internal communications.

Plan and manage external events sponsorship and participation, including opportunities’ mapping.

Brief and provide training to executives to speak to reporters and in events on behalf of bp, including media training.

Monitor and measure the effectiveness of communications activities. Evaluate the impact against desired outcomes or key performance indicators, course-correcting as required.

Lead communication response during emergency incident or crisis.

To make this happen, you should have:

Bachelor’s degree with 8 years of experience in external affairs, journalism, corporate communications, media consultancy and/or communications agency background.

High level of spoken and written English.

Proven track-record of designing and delivering critical communications plans in support of business outcomes.

Strong written communication skills. Able to convey subtle, technical, or complex information simply, effectively, and creatively.

Knowledge of channel management and communications best practices; tactics and tools to drive awareness and understanding across multiple groups; and understanding of social media, storytelling, and communities/networks to achieve desired results.

Experience building constructive and effective relationships with senior leaders and business clients.

Demonstrates resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to explore different paths to achieve an outcome and adjusts quickly and efficiently to new circumstances.

#LI-hybrid