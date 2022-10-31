Communications Manager, C&P India

Job summary

About Castrol India Limited



Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.



Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.



We are currently looking for Communications Manager based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:



As the world and bp are changing, we have a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform bp, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, mindset and our values and behaviours.



The communications manager for consumers and products (C&P), reports to the head of communications for India and will be an integral part of the India communicatons and advocacy (C&EA) team. The incumbent will also be part of the Castrol India leadership team. The role requires a close working relationship with various teams / functions within the lubricants and retail fuels businesses, leveraging strategic thinking and execution expertise.



The role will partner with the lubricants and retail businesses to:

Strategise, design and execute a robust C&EA plan in support of business success.

Energising our employees, aligning them with our values, ambition and strategy.

Build reputation and value with external stakeholders, developing and communicating a narrative in line with both local and global priortities.

Lead all internal / external communications content, channels, crisis communications (including preparedness) for C&P businesses, leveraging smart brevity and digital.

Support the wider C&EA team for wider India communications, especially as a subject matter expert on internal communications, events and conferences.

The communication manager will provide the leadership, direction, oversight and development opportunities to his / her direct report (communications coordinator).

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Communication professional with ~12-15 years of relevant experience.

Strong english – both written and speaking skills.

Proven track record of strategic & operational communications, preferably with an understanding / knowledge of working in MNC’s / FMCG industry, including experience of managing events and social media, with oversight of media and investor relations.

Ability to engage with senior leaders, understand business priorities and deliver communications to achieve them.

Strong skills in designing and implementing broad based communications projects, both internal and external, from concepts to products.

Experience of working / managing third party suppliers, e.g. agencies, designers etc. Knowledge of designing software, photo-video editing along with AV tools will be an advantage.

Skillful in both managing direct teams and influencing indirect teams.

Exposure to working within multi-cultural and multi-national environments.

The incumbent should ideally have a strong potential for further growth within bp.