Communications Manager, C&P India

About Castrol India Limited
Castrol is a leading lubricant brand globally and is part of the bp Group, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company and operates in the Automotive, Industrial and Marine lubricant sectors. With strong brands, continuous innovation, enduring stakeholder relationships and highly energized employees, we have maintained our market leadership position in India for more than 100 years. Our manufacturing and distribution network in India includes three blending plants and 330 distributors who reach consumers and customers through 100,000+ retail outlets.
Success has no limits at Castrol and we offer our employees a fast paced learning environment and an opportunity to develop careers around functional specialization or on a general management track. Castrol India has consistently groomed top talent to take on leadership roles within the bp group, be it in India or globally.
We are currently looking for Communications Manager based at Mumbai with details mentioned below:
As the world and bp are changing, we have a vital role to deliver business solutions that result in great outcomes for bp. Our mission is to create innovative solutions to transform bp, driven by inspired people in a dynamic environment. We will innovate to transform and we will deliver this through our five strategic priorities: transform services, digital innovator, deliver increased value, invest in people’s futures, end customer focused - enabled by our colleagues, culture, mindset and our values and behaviours.
The communications manager for consumers and products (C&P), reports to the head of communications for India and will be an integral part of the India communicatons and advocacy (C&EA) team. The incumbent will also be part of the Castrol India leadership team. The role requires a close working relationship with various teams / functions within the lubricants and retail fuels businesses, leveraging strategic thinking and execution expertise.
The role will partner with the lubricants and retail businesses to:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements: