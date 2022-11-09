Job summary

Communications & advocacy (C&A) exists to enhance bp’s reputation and create value for its businesses. We seek to win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, communicating our purpose and our progress, campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies. In India, C&A provides strategic oversight to all bp businesses entities operating in the country currently or having future interests. It constitutes of a 12-member team deployed across communications, advocacy and social sustainability.



The Communications manager, Gas & low carbon energy, reports into the Head of Communications, who in turns reports to the VP, C&A for Asia Pacific (who also has additional accountability for India). Peers include the Regulatory Affairs Advisors, C&P Communications Manager and Social investment manager and Sustainability advocacy manager.



The role requires a close and strategic working relationship with the businesses and functions in India as bp plays its part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today; and in specific the transition to low carbon energy.



The core purpose of the role is to:

Develop implement and execute a robust communications plan for bp’s gas and low carbon business Develop content / materials as an expert writer on bp businesses, issues faced by the energy industry and the energy transition - as bp engages with its stakeholders and mobilizes their support.

Deployed communications resource for key bp entities, including G&LCE, RC&S, GBS, I&E etc.

Develop and implement a strategic communications plan to foster a favorable internal / external environment for also promote bp’s net zero ambition.

Writing / content development

Energising our employees, aligning them with our values, ambition and strategy.

Build reputation and value with external stakeholders, developing and communicating a narrative in line with both local and global priortities.

Lead all internal / external communications content, channels, crisis communications (including preparedness) for Gas and Low Carbon businesses, leveraging smart brevity and digital.

Support the wider C&EA team for wider India communications, especially as a subject matter expert on internal communications, events and conferences.

Work closely with all bp entities and the C&A team to enhance bp’s reputation and brand in support of our purpose and ambition, delivering a coherent narrative for bp in India.

The role will require the individual to engage with internal and external stakeholders to navigate issues and influence critical decisions in low carbon business areas in support of both bp and the country & its citizens at large.Focus areas of work will include:

Key Results/ Accountabilities:



The Communications manager, Gas & low carbon energy will support the Head of Communications in:

Building bp’s reputation as a preferred partner in meeting India’s energy demand and transition to low carbon energy solutions.

Work closely with the bp entities in which the individual is deployed to drive their business objectives and support all their communications requirements.

Develop a strategic communications plan - identify target audiences (media, partners, consumers, employees etc.), devise and implement a strategic communication plan to engage / influence them.

Implement internal / external communication campaigns in India, in support of bp’s strategy and furthering its business interests and reputation in India Promote bp’s Net Zero ambition with audiences Support communications requirements to build / grow the existing gas value chain business and new areas such as Hydrogen, CCUS, Biofuels etc. if and when bp ventures into these areas Develop and execute local campaigns as and when needed.

SPA for all communications within deployed entities, including print and digital channels. Refresh and update the bp internet and intranet on an ongoing basis. Pursue new and creative ways of communications / employee engagement, leveraging digital and agile practices.

Develop expert communications content for all bp engagements in support of bp in India Messaging and content creation on key issues like carbon pricing, replacement of high emitting fuels to gas / renewables (and related health benefits), future of mobility etc. Work closely with the policy and regulatory team to develop briefing notes / speaking materials aligned with bp’s businesses and its net zero ambition – in line with approved global positions. Support content development / engagement via bp digital channels, including the social media.



Support C&A team in developing content for various bp’s activities in India

Support other business entities, integrators or enablers, especially as RC&S, I&E or GBS ramp up their footprint in the country.

Support crisis comms activities, working closely with the Indian leadership and head of communications.

Experience & Expertise (Typical educational qualification& experience)

Educational background

A Bachelors degree in communications or a related discipline.

An MBA or an advanced degree in Communications or a related discipline will be an advantage.

Experience (years and nature)

Professional with ~10 years of relevant experience

International or local energy companies, with a sound understanding of issues faced in oil, gas value chain, petroleum products, renewables and issues related to climate change, energy transition etc. will be preferred.

Track record in communications or advocacy in the Indian energy sector

Other

Excellent written & verbal communications / writing skills

Go-getter, who can manage multiple priorities / deliver to business needs with maturity and judgement

Excellent interpersonal skills, inclusive style and strong personal impact.

Keen networker, with an ability to work with local / global cross business / functional teams

The incumbent should ideally have a strong potential for further growth within bp.

Key result areas will include:Additional responsibilities: