Communications & advocacy (C&A) exists to enhance bp’s reputation and create value for its businesses. We seek to win hearts and minds by engaging with staff and society, communicating our purpose and our progress, campaigning for net zero and actively advocating for well-designed climate policies. In India, C&A provides strategic oversight to all bp businesses entities operating in the country currently or having future interests. It constitutes of a 12-member team deployed across communications, advocacy and social sustainability.
The Communications manager, Gas & low carbon energy, reports into the Head of Communications, who in turns reports to the VP, C&A for Asia Pacific (who also has additional accountability for India). Peers include the Regulatory Affairs Advisors, C&P Communications Manager and Social investment manager and Sustainability advocacy manager.
The role requires a close and strategic working relationship with the businesses and functions in India as bp plays its part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today; and in specific the transition to low carbon energy.
The core purpose of the role is to:
Key Results/ Accountabilities:
The Communications manager, Gas & low carbon energy will support the Head of Communications in: