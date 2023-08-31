Communications Manager, Integrators and Enablers

This role is not eligible for relocation

As the communications manager for the integrators and enablers team, you will deliver strategic internal and external communications to advance bp’s strategy and help embed who we are for six of our 10 global entities. You will partner with communications and external affairs (C&EA) teams and business leaders to design and deliver strategic C&EA plans – as well as tactical communications activities – in service of business objectives for finance, legal, innovation and engineering (I&E), regions, corporates and solutions (RC&S), strategy, sustainability and ventures (SS&V) and trading and shipping (T&S). The role has global reach and will play a significant role in how we streamline internal communications across all entities.

Communications & External Affairs Group



Key accountabilities

D esign and deliver C&EA campaigns, tactics and content for business announcements, transformation projects, stakeholder engagements, and speaking opportunities to advance bp’s strategy.

Design and deliver internal communications to enhance the employee experience , increase employee understanding and belief in the strategy, celebrate business milestones and create a sense of community.

Balance day-to-day communication activities with project needs, including streamlining internal communications efforts.

Work closely with the regional and central C&EA teams to optimize communications efforts – bringing various stakeholders together, working across multiple teams and aligning differing views.

Manage channels including intranet, Yammer, Teams events and email and help the team make better use of digital tools.

Measure the effectiveness of internal communications activities, using insights and best practice to drive continuous improvement.

Key challenges

Working in a complex matrixed organization:

Adjusting style and tactics to build strong relationships – and influence – diverse stakeholders at all levels of the organization, across entities and regions.

Understanding, and representing the needs of each entity – as well as business and regional strategies that the team integrates and enables – to achieve a mutually beneficial agenda.

Handling multiple priorities to tight timescales.

Balancing project work with ongoing responsibilities across time zones.

Experience and expertise

Strong writing and editing skills. Able to convey subtle, technical, or complex information simply, effectively, and creatively.

Strong digital fluency, able to use a variety of digital channels (e.g., SharePoint, Yammer, Teams Live Events) and storytelling techniques (e.g., video, podcasts, graphics).

Demonstrates resilience, flexibility, and a willingness to explore different paths to achieve an outcome; adjusts quickly and efficiently to new circumstances.

Comfortable navigating a complex organization and building strong relationships with diverse stakeholders at all levels of bp, across regions and businesses, as well as external stakeholder groups.

Genuinely interested in learning about the integrator and enabler teams and driven by contributing to company success.

A self-starter, able to prioritize and execute work with little supervision.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Collaboration, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Digital Media, Editing Text, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening {+ 11 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.