Communications Manager - Spain and Portugal

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver the external affairs agenda for the region/country, coordinating activities in either handling media relations, managing social investment and sponsorship programmes, or managing local community engagement, building trust in and advocacy for the BP corporate brand, and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.

Join our team as Communication & External Affairs Manager, Spain & Portugal





About the role itself:



As part of the Communication & External Affairs Europe team, work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in Spain and Portugal, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.

Work as part of an integrated C&EA team for Spain and Portugal to communicate bp’s purpose, ambition and aims and campaign for net zero.

Lead the external communications planning process for bp businesses in Spain and Portugal.



What would be your responsibility?

Input into the annual C&EA planning process - outlining how we will use external communications to influence, educate and inform stakeholders in Spain and Portugal about bp’s purpose, net zero ambition and aims.

Oversee effective delivery of external communications in Spain and Portugal ensuring alignment of key themes, messages and content.

Manage transformation and project communications in support of business strategy delivery, ensuring a consistent and integrated approach.

Develop and deliver social investment programmes, including donations, to position bp as a socially responsible company.

Play an active role in the transformation of C&EA in Europe, working in an integrated, collaborative and connected way, and adopting new ways of working, systems, tools and processes to drive value delivery .

What should you bring to this role?