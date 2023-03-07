Communications Manager - Spain and Portugal

Responsible for managing a team to deliver the external affairs agenda for the region/country, coordinating activities in either handling media relations, managing social investment and sponsorship programmes, or managing local community engagement, building trust in and advocacy for the BP corporate brand, and ultimately helping to manage risks to BP's reputation to ensure sustainable business relations are maintained.
Join our team as Communication & External Affairs Manager, Spain & Portugal
About the role itself:
As part of the Communication & External Affairs Europe team, work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in Spain and Portugal, identify and capture business value, and mitigate non-technical risks via strong stakeholder relationships and integrated communications and external affairs plans.
Work as part of an integrated C&EA team for Spain and Portugal to communicate bp’s purpose, ambition and aims and campaign for net zero.
Lead the external communications planning process for bp businesses in Spain and Portugal.
What would be your responsibility?