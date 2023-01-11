.
The Communications & External Affairs Advisor is in service of bp’s hydrogen business. The role reports to the External Relations Manager AREH (WA) within Communications & External Affairs.
It will be part of a team of communications and external affairs professionals providing specialist advice and assistance in the preparation and implementation of communication strategies and non-technical risk management.
The successful applicant will increase awareness and support for bp’s hydrogen projects through creative communications strategies, community consultation, participation in conferences and government and industry engagements.
They will also produce a range of creative communications materials for digital and traditional platforms as well as working closely with colleagues from across the country on major events and communication initiatives.
What you will deliver