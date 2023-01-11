Site traffic information and cookies

Communications & External Affairs Advisor

  • Location Australia - Western Australia - Perth
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144049BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Communications & External Affairs Advisor is in service of bp’s hydrogen business. The role reports to the External Relations Manager AREH (WA) within Communications & External Affairs.

It will be part of a team of communications and external affairs professionals providing specialist advice and assistance in the preparation and implementation of communication strategies and non-technical risk management.

The successful applicant will increase awareness and support for bp’s hydrogen projects through creative communications strategies, community consultation, participation in conferences and government and industry engagements.

They will also produce a range of creative communications materials for digital and traditional platforms as well as working closely with colleagues from across the country on major events and communication initiatives.

What you will deliver

  • Drive strategic communications initiatives in support of bp’s operated AREH hydrogen project in Western Australia.
  • Produce a range of creative content and communications materials in support of the project.
  • Ability to communicate complex technical information in a creative and easy to understand manner.
  • Develop narratives, publications, visual materials, website and digital content.
  • Prepare and implement Communications Plans across internal and external channels.
  • Work with C&EA colleagues to ensure best practice corporate communications to engage and empower the broader bp team.
  • Represent bp in Joint Venture communications planning activities and workshops.

What you will need to be successful

BA degree (or equivalent) in a relevant discipline. This could include communications, environmental management, economics or social and political sciences.
  • Experience in strategic communications and stakeholder engagement
  • Strong content creation experience
  • Excellent networking capability and inter-personnel skills
  • A proven ability to work on simultaneous projects to achieve successful outcomes.
  • Excellent writing, proofreading and communication skills
  • Mastery of digital communication tools
  • A collaborative and creative approach

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

