  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Communications &amp; External Affairs Advisor, Scotland

Communications & External Affairs Advisor, Scotland

Communications & External Affairs Advisor, Scotland

  • Location United Kingdom - Scotland - Aberdeen/Dyce
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Communications &amp; External Affairs Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143913BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

As a Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) Advisor in the Scotland team, you will support the planning and delivery of bp’s communications and external affairs activities in Scotland.

This is a dynamic and varied role that helps ensure timely execution and effective delivery of communications across the full spectrum of our work – ranging from internal communications to media relations, government affairs, social performance and community relations.

Part of an agile team with a broad and influential remit, the role provides the opportunity to contribute to communications strategies supporting bp’s operational oil and gas business plus our growing low carbon and renewable energy portfolio in Scotland, as we work towards bp's next zero ambition.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Creating impactful written and visual content that will engage internal and external audiences and deploying it across the full range of channels e.g. intranet, web, plasma screens, internal and external social media, print, broadcast, conferences and events
  • Planning and coordinating the team’s work using agile tools and techniques, maintaining activity plans and editorial schedules and liaising with agencies and internal C&EA colleagues to support seamless delivery of campaigns.
  • Providing metrics and insights to help us measure effectiveness of our work including producing measurement dashboards, tracking media coverage and analysing this information to help us continuously improve our work.
  • Undertaking research to inform comms planning, identifying and assessing opportunities we can leverage in Scotland to communicate our message
  • Maintaining up to date insights on our key stakeholders and sharing these with other C&EA colleagues and leaders
  • Supporting crisis and issues response.

Essential Experience:

  • Exceptional written communication skills and prior experience in a communications role, able to convey complex information in simple, creative formats that inform and engage audiences on a wide range of energy-related topics.
  • Confident user of digital communication channels and tools (e.g. PPT, Yammer, Sway, Google Analytics, major social media channels, web content management systems) with demonstrable interest and ability to adopt emerging media tools and communications channels
  • Strong news and political awareness
  • Excellent planning and organisational skills and attention to detail
  • Knowledge and experience of communication planning, audience segmentation, channel management and measurement techniques
  • Experience building constructive and effective relationships with senior leaders and colleagues.
  • Resilience, flexibility, and strong team-working, collaboration and partnering skills.

