Communications & External Affairs Advisor, Scotland

As a Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) Advisor in the Scotland team, you will support the planning and delivery of bp’s communications and external affairs activities in Scotland.
This is a dynamic and varied role that helps ensure timely execution and effective delivery of communications across the full spectrum of our work – ranging from internal communications to media relations, government affairs, social performance and community relations.
Part of an agile team with a broad and influential remit, the role provides the opportunity to contribute to communications strategies supporting bp’s operational oil and gas business plus our growing low carbon and renewable energy portfolio in Scotland, as we work towards bp's next zero ambition.