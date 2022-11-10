Communications & External Affairs Manager

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

bp is on a journey to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and we are committed to helping the world get there too. To achieve this, we must reinvent bp, creating a more focused, highly integrated company, which means significant changes to how we are structured and how we work.



Communications and External Affairs (C&EA) plays an important role to influence some of the key factors that will determine whether we succeed in this changing landscape. To meet the heightened expectations, C&EA is transforming into to a single, centralised, integrated, and collaborative global team. This role is very central in the delivery of programs aimed at promoting and protecting bp’s reputation, identifying and capturing business value, and mitigating non-technical risks, through effective advocacy management and integrated communications.



Job Purpose

The post holder will be a key member of the bp Southern Africa C&EA team. He/she will develop and deliver effective internal and external communications programs to:

Promote and protect bp’s reputation,

Share bp’s purpose, net zero ambition and aims,

Support activities aimed at ensuring the bpSA meets its BBBEE Compliance requirements,

Effectively support advocacy programs, and

Support bpSA businesses to meet their objectives.

Key Accountabilities

Serve as a key contributor to the development and implementation of the annual C&EA plan.

Update and develop marketing and advocacy materials.

Provide strategic advice to bpSA business groups, enablers and integrators on communication related activities.

Support the C&EA head in coordinating and driving the implementation of social performance-led actions.

Support relevant business groups, enablers and integrators implement social performance actions they are accountable for.

Support business functions in monitoring, reporting and tracking of activities related to social performance.

Support the delivery of corporate social responsibility initiatives within the region.

Oversight and management of the implementation of the stakeholder management plan.

Support management of C&EA budget.

Develop and manage effective internal and external communications campaigns, working with key stakeholders and agencies to improve bp’s reputation, foster a favourable environment to support bp businesses now and in the future and contribute to the licence to operate of our sites.

Support key business communications including but not limited to events.

Prepare content, presentations, publications, speeches, brochures, etc. to ensure a consistent approach to communications.

Support crisis communications preparedness and response, and adequate reputational issues management.

Manage PR Agency and media relations.

Measure effectiveness of communications activities, using insights and best practice to drive continuous improvement.

Update website and intranet content

Keep up to date with current affairs and issues pertaining to bpSA strategy - as well as communication trends and best practice.

Will include travel when and where necessary

Education and Experience Required

Educated to degree level and/or equivalent qualifications in communications or related studies. A post-graduate degree will serve as an advantage.

minimum of 08 years relevant experience at a management level, with a minimum of 4 at a middle management level, with a proven record in managing communications and advocacy programs.

Essential: strong skills in all aspects of communications and campaigns

Essential: strong writing, analysis & insights, project management, digital fluency skills and ability to work well under pressure.

Desirable: graphic design skills.

Grade GResponsible for supporting the planning and delivery of communications across the country/region through coordinating the activities of a team, ensuring each campaign works across all Group channels and within relevant businesses, and providing recommendations to senior team members on how best to position key issues, utilizing strategic communications strategies.