Communications and External Affairs Advisor

As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise.

The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.

This role will be responsible for supporting the business communications and external affairs strategy on behalf of US Convenience & Mobility, and reports to the US Convenience and Mobility Engagement Manager. The business supported includes our brands bp, Amoco, ampm, and Thorntons, along with above-store operations and support and next-generation businesses, and are charged with putting our team member and guest needs first. This role will support communications for convenience and mobility's broader business interests and advocacy efforts across the US.

This role is on the front lines of crafting the story of how our team members, guests and partners view our business through fun, friendly, eye catching and informative communications while promoting our values and strategies.

Accountable to ensure team members at all levels of the organization are engaged and advised while improving our brands' reputation across various internal and external stakeholders.

Work closely with our convenience and mobility teams and leadership - acting as a communications advisor on projects and campaigns. Provide counsel to leadership on internal and external communications strategies and tactics, including messaging, delivery and methods to engage external partner and is able to work with both internal and public facing guests

Serve as a communications resource and partner for Team Members and departments across convenience and mobility and owns the facilitation and delivery of all standardized weekly and monthly communications for our business

Upbeat and outgoing communications professional with creative, editing, proofreading, layout and design skills

Experienced in management internal communications, specifically company newsletters and Facebook groups. Has experience sourcing and handling content development and publishing and incorporates team member engagement processes.

Measures engagement levels of the various communications and engagement vehicles and adjusts content and approach as needed

Demonstrates creativity and proficiency to drive engagement via internal social media channels. Cross-functionally supports external social media platforms and shares content with Team Members

Helps to build, plan and implement campaigns to cultivate culture, promote our brand, improve team member experience and drive engagement

Solicits Team Member feedback on engagement and communications to find opportunities for continuous improvement

Ensures communications are informative, consistent, effective and aligned with the communications objectives and strategy of bp!

Work in collaboration with all channels of M&CA, BP America and BP group communications to provide support for special project and campaigns, where vital

Bachelor's degree

Experience in Public Relations, Marketing or Communications!

Track record in internal or corporate communications

Strong communication skills (written and oral), excellent analytical abilities and attention to detail

Disciplined, proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and up skill to new requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skill to multiple initiatives

Creative and collaborative with an understanding of how to reach relevant groups across multiple teams

Ability to prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline

Strong project management skills

Able to consider new/alternative ways to develop and build meaningful and engaging content

Uses positive influencing skills to develop strong relationships with key internal and external collaborators

Communicates optimally in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Talking with others to convey information effectively.

Experienced in managing internal communications, specifically company newsletters, private social media accounts, various communications platforms that deliver regularly weekly communications and website content creation and development



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence



